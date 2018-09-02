CPL 2018: Bravo, Munro Star in Knight Riders' 46-run Win Over Patriots

Loading...
Captain of Trinbago Knight Riders, Bravo thumped pacer Alzarri Joseph for five sixes in a row in the 19th over of their innings to help his side reach a commanding 199 for 4. He then returned to concede just 26 runs in his four-over spell picking up the wicket of Carlos Brathwaite as Patriots were restricted to 153 for 8 in their 20 overs.
The 46-run win takes Knight Riders to the top of the points table with 10 points in seven games.
Having opted to bowl first, Patriots struck early sending back Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn inside the first five overs. Colin Munro, batting at No.3, along with fellow countryman Brendon McCullum, then dug in to take Knight Riders past the 100-mark with a 78-run stand for the third wicket.
Joseph then struck again castling McCullum for a 33-ball 35 that contained two fours and two sixes. Darren Bravo too couldn't last long, falling to Sheldon Cottrell for an adventurous 18 even as Colin Munro brought up his half-century in 41 balls.
At 151 for 4 after 18 overs, Patriots would have harboured hopes of keeping the visitors to less than 175, but the elder Bravo changed the complexion of the game completely. The 19th over yielded 30 runs while the last over by Cottrel was carted for 18 as Knight Riders finished with an imposing total.
Munro remained unbeaten on 76 in 50 balls while Bravo ended with an 11-ball 37*, their 66-run alliance taking a mere 20 deliveries.
The Patriots’ chase started on the wrong note as they lost their captain Chris Gayle (9) to Anderson Phillip in the fourth over. Evin Lewis and Rassie van der Dussen took the score past the 50-run mark before the latter failed to read Fawad Ahmed's wrong'un and was castled for 11.
Lewis, though, carried on with his innings in the usual swashbuckling manner pummelling his first fifty of CPL 2018 in 35 balls. However, he fell soon after that, trapped lbw for 52 by Phillips.
The hosts never really got their chase on track post Lewis' departure losing wickets at regular intervals. Anton Devcich fell to Ahmed while Devon Thomas was accounted for by Ali Khan for 23.
Brathwaite struck two fours and a six in his 18-ball 21 but the 200-run chase proved too much for the hosts in the end.
Phillip was the pick of the bowlers returning figures of 3 for 40 in his four overs, while Ahmed chipped in with two wickets.
Alzarri Josephbrendon mccullumchris gaylecolin munrocpl 2018Dwayne Bravoevin lewisSt Kitts and NevisSunil NarineTrinbago Knight Riders
First Published: September 2, 2018, 11:56 AM IST