CPL 2018: Gayle, Van der Dussen Take Patriots Into the Playoffs in Style

A power-packed 84 by Rovman Powell proved insufficient for Jamaica Tallawahs as Chris Gayle (41 in 24) and Rassie van der Dussen (45 in 24) combined to take St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) at Warner Park in Basseterre. The win helped Patriots move to nine points on the table and secure a spot in the CPL 2018 playoffs.
The victory though looked far-fetched at the halfway stage when the Tallawahs led by Powell's 40-ball 84 amassed 206 for 6 in their 20 overs. With rain making frequent appearances the target was brought down to 118 from 11 overs which was chased down by the hosts with five balls to spare.
The Patriots, crucially, made an explosive start to their run-chase with Chris Gayle setting the tone with four fours in the first over. Despite losing Evin Lewis for a first-ball duck, the run-rate did not slip with Gayle joined by van der Dussen to take the score to 65/1 from 6.3 overs when the rain came.
That strong position meant that the DLS calculation gave Patriots a fighting chance when the innings was reduced to 11 overs after the rain cleared. A further 53 runs were required in 27 deliveries when play resumed. Gayle and van der Dussen forged a 53-run stand before the former fell for 41, Ben Cutting then was accounted for first ball and things started to become trickier for the hosts.
However, van der Dussen and Mahmudullah (28* in 11) staged a stunning partnership to take their side over the line in 10.1 overs.
Earlier, opting to field, Patriots struck early with Fabian Allen getting rid of Johnson Charles for 13. However, Glenn Phillips paced his inning beautifully with enroute a 29-ball 40 before falling to Alzarri Joseph.
Powell was the star with his highest T20 score of 84 and was ably supported by David Miller’s 32 from 20 in a partnership of 79 in seven overs. Powell struck 11 fours and four sixes during his knock while Miller was equally efficient hitting two fours and a six. However, it wasn't enough in the end.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 118/3 (van der Russen 45*, Gayle 41, Mahmudullah 28*, Zampa 1/18) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 206/6 (Powell 84, Phillips 40, Miller 32, Cutting /29) by seven wickets (DLS method, Target: 118 from 11 overs).
Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars
A superb all-round show by St Lucia Stars helped them record a crucial six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.
The Stars bowlers first restricted Tridents to a below-par 135 for 7 in their 20 overs, before Chandrapaul Hemraj (37), David Warner (42 not out) and Lendl Simmons (24 not out) all contributed in taking the visitors to the target in 17.3 overs.
Stars' decision to field first was vindicated with Christopher Lamont and Kesrick Williams accounting for Dwayne Smith (16) and Martin Guptill (9) early. Hashim Amla scored a patient 34-ball 35 but with regular wickets falling the Tridents' innings never managed to take flight.
Lamont, Williams and Obed McCoy all chipped in with two wickets each to restrict Tridents.
Stars lost Andre Fletcher (5) early in the chase to Mohammad Irfan who soon accounted for Rakheem Cornwall (18) as well. But, Hemraj and Warner forged an important 56-run stand for the third wicket to take the visitors closer.
Warner, in particular, curbed his natural instincts to score a 42 in 45 balls but was unbeaten till the end to shepherd his side to the target.
Barbados Tridents 135/7 in 20 overs (Hashim Amla 35; Christopher Lamont 2-21) lost to St Lucia Stars 136/4 in 17.3 overs (David Warner 42*, Chandrapaul Hemraj 37; Mohammad Irfan 2-22) by six wickets.
First Published: September 3, 2018, 11:44 AM IST