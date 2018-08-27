CPL 2018: McCullum Blitz Helps Knight Riders Beat Tridents

Loading...
The Tridents opted to bat first but managed only 128 for 8 with Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre and Dwayne Bravo picking up two wickets each. Knight Riders, the defending champions, had some early jitters in the chase but McCullum helped his side past the line in 16.3 overs.
Knight Riders were jolted early by Mohammad Irfan, fresh off a record spell of 4-3-1-2 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The left-arm pacer dismissed Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, and with Ashley Nurse getting Colin Munro, Knight Riders were struggling at 37 for 3.
Darren Bravo, the No. 5, struggled and managed just 2 off 10 before falling with the team on 60 in the 10th over, but by then, McCullum had started a counter-attack. The former New Zealand captain added 66 for the fifth wicket with Denesh Ramdin, who made a steady 16-ball 20 to form the perfect foil. Things could have been different had Dwayne Smith held on to a simple catch at mid-wicket off Ramdin just three runs into the partnership.
Both batsmen fell with the target in sight, but it was too little too late for the Tridents.
Earlier, Tridents' game started terribly when they lost three wickets in four balls in the second over. Pierre bowled Dwayne Smith with his first ball before Shamar Springer was run out looking for a single to get off the mark. Two balls latera sharp turner deceived Steven Smith and had him stumped for nought, leaving Tridents tottering at 3 for 3.
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran revived the innings with a 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but things went downhill after Pooran was bowled for 34 from 21 balls by Dwayne Bravo. Hope was bowled by Ahmed, who completed a fine spell that read 4-0-13-2.
The Knight Riders join Jamaica Tallawahs on eight points, but lead the table as they have a healthier net run-rate.
First Published: August 27, 2018, 10:01 AM IST