CPL 2018: Munro's 56-ball 90 Helps Knight Riders Thrash Warriors

The Warriors opted to field but ran into a marauding Munro immediately. The batsman smashed four sixes and ten fours in his knock that carried Knight Riders to 170 for 7. In reply, the Warriors were shot out for just 103 in 17.4 overs.
At one stage, Warriors were reduced to 42 for 5 inside seven overs with Ali Khan trapping Luke Ronchi lbw first ball, before Shimron Hetmyer holed out to deep square-leg for just 11. The other bowlers too joined in, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine removing Chadwick Walton and Cameron Delport respectively, as Warriors lost four inside the Power Play.
Things only got worse as Warriors lost six by the half-way mark of the chase. Chris Green hit Pierre to Brendon McCullum at cover before Dwayne Bravo accounted for Sohail Tanvir. From 48 for 6 in the tenth over, there was no way back.
Roshon Primus stretched the game with an unbeaten 36, which wasn't enough for his side. However, it did help reduce the margin of defeat and thus the damage to the net run-rate.
Khan ended with three wickets while Pierre, Bravo and Fawad Ahmed got two each.
Earlier, Munro became the first to cross 400 runs this season with his fifth half-century in eight matches. He lost Chris Lynn for a nought in just the fifth ball of the game, but took over along with a steady Denesh Ramdin.
The duo added 135 for the second wicket, with Ramdin making 39 off 36. Knight Riders did slip to 170 for 7 from 136 for 1, but the partnership had ensured they had more than enough for Warriors.
Munro, who was promoted to the top in place of an out of form Sunil Narine, was the aggressive partner. Both fell within four balls of each other, before McCullum, Darren Bravo and Searles all fell cheaply in pursuit of quick runs.
The victory puts Knight Riders back to top of the table with three group stage games remaining, two of those featuring Knight Riders themselves.
First Published: September 6, 2018, 10:50 AM IST