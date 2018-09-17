CPL 2018: Pierre, Munro Star as Knight Riders Win Third Title

Loading...
Opting to field first, Knight Riders kept Warriors to 147 for 9 with Khary Pierre picking up 3 for 29 from his four overs and captain Dwayne Bravo chipping in with two scalps. Knight Riders' top three batsmen took care of the modest chase, as Denesh Ramdin (24), Brendon McCullum (39) and Munro ensured they crossed the line in just 17.3 overs.
While Munro provided the fireworks with his sixth fifty of the tournament, it was the bowlers who set up the win. The tone was set in the very first ball of the game when Ali Khan bowled Cameron Delport, but Warriors did recover through a 52-run stand for the second wicket between Luke Ronchi and Shimron Hetmyer. Ronchi led the way with a typically quick knock of 44 off 35, but Pierre ran through the heart of Warriors' line up in the middle overs.
Bravo and Co lift the Trophy as the first team in Caribbean Premier League history to defend it #CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #GAWvTKR pic.twitter.com/VYSGvlgIvY
— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 17, 2018
The left-arm spinner first had Ronchi and Chadwick Walton in the 11th over, before dismissing Sherfane Rutherford in the second ball of the 13th to leave 95 for 5. Dwayne Bravo then got into the act with his bag of tricks and at 109 for 8 in the 16th over, Warriors were in danger of being bowled out within their quota of 20 overs.
However, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir remained unbeaten for the last wicket and took Warriors past 145.
For Warriors to fight back, they neeeded quick and early wickets but Ramdin and McCullum ensured that didn't happen. Ramdin batted steadily while his partner teed off in a 52-run stand off just 40 balls. McCullum fell in the seventh over but Munro took the baton from his countryman, batting in an aggressive fashion. By the half-way stage, Knight Riders were 79 for 1.
Ramdin fell hit-wicket when he went deep in the crease trying to play Shepherd, and soon, Darren Bravo had to retire hurt with a hamstring issue. There was a rain-stoppage as well, but nothing stopped Munro. He got the equation down to 31 needed off four overs, and killed the game right there smashing 25 runs off pacer Rayad Emrit in the 17th over. It included three sixes, with the second one giving him his half-century.
Fittingly, he ended the game with a boundary, smashing Sohail Tanvir trough covers.
Munro was the Man of the Series while Pierre won the Man of the Match award.
First Published: September 17, 2018, 9:12 AM IST