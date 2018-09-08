CPL 2018: Ramdin, Ahmed Star as Knight Riders Consolidate Position at The Top

Loading...

Another solid all-round show by Trinbago Knight Riders saw them post a seventh win in nine games and consolidate their position on the top of the 2018 Caribbean Premier League points table.

Sent into bat by the Barbados Tridents captain, the hosts rode on a spunky 31-ball 51 by Denesh Ramdin to post a formidable 180 for 5. The bowlers, then led by Fawad Ahmed's three-wicket haul helped them restrict the Tridents to 171 for 5. The nine-run win took Knight Riders to 14 points on the table - three clear of second-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Colin Munro and Chris Lynn got the Knight Riders off to a blazing start as they racked up 35 runs in just 2.4 overs. Lynn was the aggressor of the two smashing 29 in 10 balls which included four fours and two sixes before he fell to Chemar Holder.

Munro was then joined in by Ramdin, who got going right away. The pair added 75 runs for the second wicket in just eight overs with Ramdin, in particular, carting the Tridents bowlers to all parts of the ground to bring up his second fifty of the tournament.

The visitors staged a comeback with the wickets of Munro (28), Ramdin and Brendon McCullum (4) in quick succession but captain Dwayne Bravo ensured the Knight Riders finished on a high as he smashed a 33 in 20 balls with three fours and two sixes to help his side breach the 180-mark.

The Tridents had a sedate start to their chase with openers Sunny Sohal (22) and Tion Webster (16) adding 35 runs for the opening wicket. Ahmed, then accounted for both batsmen as the visitors were reduced to 47 for 2 after seven overs. Shai Hope and Nicolas Pooran played a few attractive shots during their 45-run stand before Ahmed struck again getting rid of the former for 22. Hope's wicket also catapulted Ahmed to the top of the charts with regards to the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Pooran slammed 44 in 32 balls but with lack of support from the other end couldn't do much. With 39 needed off 18, the onus was on Jason Holder to get the side home. He hit a four and a six during the course of his innings but pacer Ali Khan quashed any hopes of a Tridents win dismissing the captain for 21 leaving the lower order for a whole lot to do in the end.

Ahmed finished with excellent figures of 3 for 28 and was ably assisted by Khary Pierre, who despite not picking a wicket bowled at an economy rate of just 4.67 runs per over.

