CPL 2018: Rutherford, Heytmer Guide Warriors to Second Spot With Rapid Win Over Knight Riders

Hetmyer (59 off 30 balls) and Rutherford (45* off 13 balls) saw the Warriors surge past the 155-run target with ease, as they scored the required runs with 5.5 overs remaining and thus pipped the Jamaica Tallahwahs on Net Run Rate (NRR) to claim second spot in the league standings.
As a result, the Warriors will now face none other than the Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 next week.
The Warriors needed to win the match within 15.3 overs in order to get the coveted second spot. However, the home team were 63-2 after 8 overs and while a win was still within their sights, getting there in 15 overs seemed unlikely.
However, the 11th over saw the game turned completely on its head as both Rutherford and Hetmyer decided to turn on the fireworks.
Rutherford came in to bat after Jason Mohammed was dismissed by Nikita Miller. Showing no fear, the southpaw smacked Miller for three consecutive sixes as the Warriors took 21 runs off the over.
Anderson Phillip was also met with similar treatment as Hetmyer smacked him for a four and two sixes. Rutherford then continued the onslaught in the next over, smacking Dwayne Bravo for three sixes.
Hetmyer’s departure in the next over came when only nine runs were needed and the Warriors completed the win with consummate ease.
In the first innings, the Knight Riders’ top order of Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum and Colin Ingram all fell cheaply before Dinesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo put together a 50-run partnership to salvage the innings.
Bravo, who top-scored with an unbeaten 42, also put together a 39-run stand with Kevon Cooper to take the away side to a respectable total of 154-7.
Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 154/7 in 20 overs (Darren Bravo 42*, Denesh Ramdin 32, Kevon Cooper 30; Rayad Emrit 2-25, Sohail Tanvir 2-36) lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors 158/4 in 14.1 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59, Sherfane Rutherford 45*; Fawad Ahmed 2-20) by six wickets.
First Published: September 10, 2018, 12:33 PM IST