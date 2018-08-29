CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller

Loading...
Opting to field first, the Warriors kept Patriots to 168 for 7 in 20 overs with Tahir returning impressive figures of 4 for 22. Warriors' batsmen then combined to chase down the target with just one ball to spare, Tanvir's unbeaten 20-ball 37 sealing the game for his side. Patriots were guilty of wayward bowling and conceded 15 wides in a total of 19 extras.
Luke Ronchi got the chase off to a brisk start with 28 from 16 balls even as Chadwick Walton (8 off 17) took his time to settle. Both fell inside the Power Play after which Jason Mohammed kept them going with 36 off 25. However, Patriots kept striking at regular intervals with Carlos Brathwaite and Mahmudullah bowling tight spells.
Walking in at 102 for 6 after 14 overs, Tanvir changed the game with a quick-fire knock. The 19th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell turned out to be decisive, in the end. Warriors needed 19 from two overs at that stage when Tanvir slammed two sixes in a 16-run over, before the game was sealed in the next.
Earlier, the Patriots got a solid start through captain Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis before the middle order faltered. Gayle slammed 40 off 27 while Lewis made a 22-ball 28 in an opening stand of 71 from 7.4 overs.
Gayle started cautiously scoring just one off his first nine balls before slamming three sixes to up the ante. In the process, he also became the first batsman to score 2000 runs in CPL history.
Patriots amassed 62 runs in the Power Play, 50 runs coming in the latter half. Keemo Paul provided the breakthrough in the eighth over with the big wicket of Gayle before Tahir took over.
The leg-spinner took a wicket in each of his four overs as Patriots collapsed from 71 for 0 to 102 for 5. Anton Devcich held the innings together with 35 off 24 before falling to Tanvir’s final ball.
Ben Cutting provided some late impetus to the innings with an unbeaten 9-ball 19, but it wasn't enough for his side.
This was Warriors' fourth win in six matches. They are at the top of the table alongside Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs on eight points.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 10:38 AM IST