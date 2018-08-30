CPL 2018: Tallawahs Down Tridents by Five Wickets to Move to The Top of The Table

Loading...
After restricting the Tridents to 151/9, Charles and Rovman Powell (35 not out) engineered a clinical chase to help the visitors polish off the chase in 17.2 overs.
The game was setup by the Tallawahs bowlers, who having opted to field, chipped away at the wickets at regular intervals. Hashim Amla (3)and Shai Hope (9) fell inside the first three overs to Samuel Badree and Oshane Thomas respectively before Colin de Grandhomme got the big wicket of Steve Smith for 9. Captain Jason Holder (9) and Nicholas Pooran (2) didn't last too long either as Tridents found themselves tottering at 55 for 5 in nine overs.
Opener Martin Guptill, who saw the disaster unfolding from the other end then took it upon himself to provide some impetus to the innings. He found an ally in Imran Khan, and aided by a rain break to clear their heads, the duo played sensibly and aggressively when possible to slowly drag things back.
The two forged a 60-run stand for the sixth wicket before Kemar Roach returned to remove Khan for 20. Guptill reached his 50 in 41 balls but couldn't carry on much longer falling to Powell in the 18th over for a 60-ball 73, his innings studded with four fours and three sixes.
Ashley Nurse smashed two fours and a six in his 11-ball 20 to get the total above the 150-mark but it was always going to be insufficient on a good Barbados track.
After losing Glenn Phillips (6) early, Charles and Kennar Lewis (8) got the chase going with a 56-run stand. Charles did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership as he brought up his 50 in 28 balls.
There was a minor stutter after both batsmen fell in quick succession. However, Powell and David Miller ensured none of the momentum was lost. Powell soon got in on the act, heaving two sixes and a four into the leg-side in the 14th over from Mohammad Irfan to take the required rate down to just a run a ball for the final six overs.
Despite a slight wobble in the end, Powell and de Granhomme ensured Tallawahs got home with plenty to spare.
This was the Tridents'third straight home defeat which leaves them facing an uphill battle to reach the play-offs.
Jamaica Tallawahs 153/5 (Charles 53, Powell 35*, Wahab Riaz 2/27) beat Barbados Tridents 151/9 (Guptill 73, Thomas 2/22) by five wickets
First Published: August 30, 2018, 11:42 AM IST