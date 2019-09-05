Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019: All-Round Neesham Leads Knight Riders to Win Over Patriots

An all-round show by Jimmy Neesham helped Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (September 4).

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Batting first, Knight Riders scored 152 for 7 with captain Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 47 off 32 and Neesham and Denesh Ramdin scoring 33 each. Neesham then picked 3 for 18 from 2.4 overs to bowl Patriots out for 141 in 19.4 overs, sealing victory by 11 runs.

Opting to field, Patriots got off to a great start reducing Knight Riders to 20 for 3. Sheldon Cottrell struck twice, including the wicket of opener Sunil Narine for a duck while Alzarri joseph removed the dangerous Lendl Simmons. Neesham and Ramdin added 60 fir the fourth wicket to steady the ship, although they didn't score at a rapid pace.

Neesham fell in the 12th over for 33 off 30, to pacer Rayad Emrit. Pollard then upped the ante dominating a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ramdin to give his team a strong finish. Ramdin was dismissed on 33 off 32 balls while Pollard hit three fours and four sixes in his knock. Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for Patriots, finishing with 3 for 13 from four overs.

Patriots made a steady start to their chase but suffered a collapse in the middle overs against spin. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and Sri Lanka legspinner Seekkuge Prasanna struck three wickets between them as Patriots collapsed from 70 for 1 to 76 for 5.

Fabian Allen (30 off 14) and Usama Mir (24 off 10) counter-attacked but couldn't finish the game. Patriots needed 21 off 12, and then 13 off 6 but fell short. Mohammad Hasnain and Neesham picked up two wickets each in the last two overs.

Mohammad Hafeez, who came in at No. 3 in the eighth over, finished 16 off 22 in the 19th.

