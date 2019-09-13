Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England *

271/8 (82.0)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Australia (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

CPL 2019 | Andre Russell Cleared of Serious Injury After Brutal Helmet Blow

Swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a serious blow on his helmet following which he had to be stretchered off during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks.

IANS |September 13, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
CPL 2019 | Andre Russell Cleared of Serious Injury After Brutal Helmet Blow

Kingston: Swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a serious blow on his helmet following which he had to be stretchered off during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks.

The incident happened in the 14th over of the Jamaica Tallawahs' inning when Russell, facing pacer Hardus Viljoen on zero, failed to connect with a pull and the ball struck his helmet near the right ear on Thursday evening at the Sabina Park.

Having failed to pull, his head turned due to the momentum of his swing and that's when the impact took place. The West Indies all-rounder immediately fell on the ground and the Zouks fielders then removed his helmet to check for his injury. At first, it appeared that there was no neck guard on Russell's helmet.

He was then off the ground on a stretcher and a CT scan took place later in the evening. A medical update from the franchise later confirmed Russell had not suffered from any serious injury.

Jamaica Tallawahs managed to put 170 runs in their stipulated 20 overs which St Lucia Zouks chased down with 20 balls to spare.

Andre Russellcpl 2019jamaica tallawahs

Related stories

CPL 2019 | Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-Ball 75 Powers Zouks to Win over Tallawahs
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 9:56 AM IST

CPL 2019 | Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-Ball 75 Powers Zouks to Win over Tallawahs

CPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Ton in Vain as Patriots Complete Highest Ever CPL Chase
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

CPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Ton in Vain as Patriots Complete Highest Ever CPL Chase

CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 10:43 PM IST

CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...