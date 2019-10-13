CPL 2019 | Carter, Reifer Star as Tridents Beat Warriors for Second Title

Jonathan Carter and Reymon Reifer starred as Barbados Tridents won their second Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final at Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad by 27 runs.
The Warriors had won all 11 matches leading to the final, including three against the Tridents, but suffered their first loss at the worst possible time.
Carter slammed an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls to power Tridents to 171 for 6 in 20 overs from 108 for 6 in the 15th. Reifer then bagged 4 for 24 from his four overs as Warriors were restricted to 144 for 9. This was Warriors' fifth CPL final defeat in seven years.
Opting to bat first, Alex Hales and Johnson Charles got the Tridents off to a fine start before the former and Phil Salt, the England prospect who flew in at the last minute as an injury replacement for JP Duminy, fell in quick succession.
Tridents were 45 for 2 in the seventh over when Charles launched a counter attack before he was dismissed by Imran Tahir in the 10th over.
Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan fell cheaply as Tridents slipped to 108 for 6.
But it was a Carter show from there on as Tridents added 63 without loss from the final 31 balls of the innings. He hit four sixes and four fours, while Ashley Nurse gave him good company with a 15-ball 19*.
Warriors' chase was in early trouble when they slilpped to 53 for 3 in the eighth over.
Brandon King (43) and Nicholas Pooran (24) steadied the ship but Nurse picked them both to leave Warriors 88 for 5 in the 15th.
Sherfane Rutherford hit back-to-back boundaries off Gurney but then failed in the daunting task of trying to clear Jason Holder at long-off.
Keemo Paul’s 14-ball 25 went in vain as Reifer finished things off in the final over, having Chris Green caught behind for his fourth wicket and getting out of the over without any bother as the Tridents’ celebrations began.
Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 171/6 (Carter 50*, Charles 39, Hales 28, Tahir 1/24) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/9 (King 43, Paul 25, Pooran 24, Reifer 4/24, Nurse 2/17, Gurney 2/24) by 27 runs
