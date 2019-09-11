Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Ton in Vain as Patriots Complete Highest Ever CPL Chase

Sixes flew all over and records tumbled aplenty as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots completed a record chase against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL 2019 match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday (September 10).

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Chris Gayle smashed 116 off 62 balls with 10 sixes for his 22nd T20 ton - a record by miles - to power Tallawahs to 241 for 4 in 20 overs. It was the highest total in the history of the tournament but didn't last for too long, as Patriots chased it down with four wickets and six balls to spare courtesy half-centuries from Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis. A record total of 27 sixes were hit in the incredible game.

Patriots opted to field but soon ran into a Gayle storm, although they got the other opener Glenn Phillips early. Phillips' dismissal in the fourth over got Chadwick Walton in, after which there was mayhem with the bat. Walton and Gayle added 162 for the second wicket in just 78 balls, with Walton smashing 73 off 36. He hit eight sixes and three fours in his knock which was quicker than even Gayle's. By then, Gayle had completed his century. Andre Russell then hit a couple of sixes to add to the tally as Tallawahs finished with a massive score.

All six Patriots bowlers suffered at the hands of Gayle and Walton, while Alzarri Joseph was the only one to emerge with comparatively decent figures of 4-0-39-2.

But the total wasn't enough, and it didn't take too long for Patriots to fight back. Lewis led the way smashing 53 off 18 balls within the Power Play; he got his half-century in 17 balls which is a CPL record. By the time he fell, Patriots were 85 for 1 in 5.3 overs, with plenty of momentum for the rest of the chase.

Thomas took over, completing his fifty off 30 balls. He kept going in the company of Laurie Evans, who himself blasted 41 off 20. After 10 overs, Patriots were 133/1 with only another 108 required.

Oshame Thomas struck four times to bring Tallawahs back, dismissing Evans, Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite and Jason Mohammed in a space of two overs. Patriots went from 161 for 1 to 177 for 5, but Fabian Allen (37* off 15) and Shamarh Brooks (27 off 15) ensured a victory. They got the equation to 43 off 24, and eventually 15 off 12 which was knocked over easily.

Patriots have one win from three matches while Tallawahs have lost both their games.

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 242/6 (Thomas 71, Lewis 53, Evans 41, Allen 37*, Brooks 27, Thomas 4/53, Russell 2/54) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 241/4 (Gayle 116, Walton 73, Allen 2/23, Joseph 2/39) by 4 wickets.

