CPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Ton in Vain as Patriots Complete Highest Ever CPL Chase
Sixes flew all over and records tumbled aplenty as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots completed a record chase against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL 2019 match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday (September 10).
CPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Ton in Vain as Patriots Complete Highest Ever CPL Chase
Sixes flew all over and records tumbled aplenty as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots completed a record chase against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL 2019 match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday (September 10).
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
CPL 2019 | Knight Riders, Warriors Extend Unbeaten Runs With Big Wins
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
CPL 2019: Hetmyer, Shadab Star as Guyana Continue Unbeaten Start
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings