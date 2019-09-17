CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
As top-order batsman Asif Ali is set to travel back to Pakistan owing to domestic commitments, the Barbados Tridents have announced that he will be replaced by hard-hitting Australian batsman Dan Christian.
