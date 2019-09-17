Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

As top-order batsman Asif Ali is set to travel back to Pakistan owing to domestic commitments, the Barbados Tridents have announced that he will be replaced by hard-hitting Australian batsman Dan Christian.

Cricketnext Staff |September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

As top-order batsman Asif Ali is set to travel back to Pakistan owing to domestic commitments, the Barbados Tridents have announced that he will be replaced by hard-hitting Australian batsman Dan Christian.

Christian is a T20 veteran, having played as many as 293 matches in the format across his career. He has featured in the English T20 Blast, IPL, PSL, BBL, and has also played in the CPL previously for the Trinbago Knight Riders when they won the title in 2017.

Internationally, Christian has played 19 ODIs and 16 T20Is for Australia, and has two T20 hundreds to his name. He is also effective with the ball, taking a five wicket haul twice in his career and taking four wickets in an innings six times.

He will be a part of the Tridents squad for the remainder of CPL 2019.​

2019 cplChristiancpl 2019Dan ChristianDaniel Christian

Related stories

CPL 2019: Tallawahs’ Four Wicket Win Over Tridents Gives Them First Points of Season
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 11:51 AM IST

CPL 2019: Tallawahs’ Four Wicket Win Over Tridents Gives Them First Points of Season

CPL 2019 | Spinners Choke Patriots to Give Warriors Fourth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | September 15, 2019, 10:03 AM IST

CPL 2019 | Spinners Choke Patriots to Give Warriors Fourth Straight Win

CPL 2019 | Trinbago Hit Third Highest T20 Score in 41-Run Win Over Tallawahs
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

CPL 2019 | Trinbago Hit Third Highest T20 Score in 41-Run Win Over Tallawahs

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more