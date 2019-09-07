Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

301 (107.0)

Australia lead by 376 runs
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury

Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a serious injury blow as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League due to a finger injury.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury

Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a serious injury blow as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League due to a finger injury.

Earlier, it was reported that he will miss a significant part of the tournament but now it has been confirmed that he will miss the whole of it.

"The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process...I will back playing competitive cricket in about two months' time," Bravo was quoted as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

Trinbago had named Kieron Pollard as their new captain. Pollard, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago will be representing his home franchise for the first time.

Barbados Sign Duminy and Lalor

The Barbados Tridents have announced two replacements to their squad for the 2019 season, with JP Duminy and Josh Lalor now set to play at this year’s Caribbean Premier League. They will replace Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim who are now no longer available due to international commitments.

Batting all-rounder, JP Duminy, has played for South Africa more than 300 times across Tests, ODIs and T20s, scoring over 9000 runs in international cricket as well as claiming well over 100 international wickets. Having played in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, England and his native South Africa, Duminy has a huge amount of experience to bring to the Tridents.

Josh Lalor is a left-arm seam bowler who has succeeded in the Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat. He was one of the standout players in the 2019 tournament where he claimed a hat-trick against the Perth Scorchers and a five wicket haul against the Sydney Sixers. His left arm seamers will add valuable variation to the Tridents already strong bowling attack.

barbados tridentscaribbean premier leagueCPLDwayne Bravo

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...