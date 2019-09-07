CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury

Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a serious injury blow as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League due to a finger injury.
Earlier, it was reported that he will miss a significant part of the tournament but now it has been confirmed that he will miss the whole of it.
"The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process...I will back playing competitive cricket in about two months' time," Bravo was quoted as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.
Trinbago had named Kieron Pollard as their new captain. Pollard, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago will be representing his home franchise for the first time.
Barbados Sign Duminy and Lalor
The Barbados Tridents have announced two replacements to their squad for the 2019 season, with JP Duminy and Josh Lalor now set to play at this year’s Caribbean Premier League. They will replace Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim who are now no longer available due to international commitments.
Batting all-rounder, JP Duminy, has played for South Africa more than 300 times across Tests, ODIs and T20s, scoring over 9000 runs in international cricket as well as claiming well over 100 international wickets. Having played in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, England and his native South Africa, Duminy has a huge amount of experience to bring to the Tridents.
Josh Lalor is a left-arm seam bowler who has succeeded in the Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat. He was one of the standout players in the 2019 tournament where he claimed a hat-trick against the Perth Scorchers and a five wicket haul against the Sydney Sixers. His left arm seamers will add valuable variation to the Tridents already strong bowling attack.
