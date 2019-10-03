Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

324/2 (89.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 68.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201917:00 IST

CPL 2019: Gurney and Charles Star as Barbados Tridents Thump Trinbago Knight Riders

Chasing a modest 135 to seal the points, the Tridents completed the task with two deliveries left in the contest and thanks to Johnson Charles’ half-century (55).

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
CPL 2019: Gurney and Charles Star as Barbados Tridents Thump Trinbago Knight Riders

The Barbados Tridents romped home to a seven-wicket win against the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and jumped up to second on the table on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 135 to seal the points, the Tridents completed the task with two deliveries left in the contest and thanks to Johnson Charles’ half-century (55).

It was a disappointing day out for the Knight Riders as only Lendl Simmons came to the party with a 45-ball 60 to take the total past 130.

Put into bat first, the Tridents were pegged back in the first over itself as ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan dismiss James Neesham. Colin Munro and Simmons took the team past 50 before the slide began.

The Knight Riders looked set to make a late charge with 104 on the board in the 15th over after Simmons was dismissed but none of Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Javon Searles and Mark Deyal failed to give the side the much-needed impetus as Harry Gurney tightened the noose.

Gurney, who one of the key players in the Tridents’ cause, finished with figures of 2/14 from his four overs with good support from Hayden Walsh (2/34) and Shakib (2/25).

The chase was a pretty straight-forward one for the visitors. Alex Hales and Johnson Charles scored 54 for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed in the eighth over.

There were a few hiccups on the way as Shakib and Charles fell to leave the side at 110 for 3 in the 16th over. With the equation down to 14 off 12, Ali Khan kept Knight Riders in the game and gave away just three in the first five balls of the penultimate over.

South African JP Duminy, however, managed to hit a boundary with two balls to spare to shut the door on the hosts.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 134/8 in 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 60; Harry Gurney 2-14) lost to Barbados Tridents 135/3 in 19.4 overs (Johnson Charles 55) by seven wickets.

barbados tridentscpl 2019Harry GurneyJohnson CharlesTrinbago Knight Riders

Related stories

CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 9:14 AM IST

CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win

CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 9:14 AM IST

CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win

CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Boost Playoff Hopes as Jamaica Tallawahs Eliminated
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 11:09 AM IST

CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Boost Playoff Hopes as Jamaica Tallawahs Eliminated

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more