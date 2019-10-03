The Barbados Tridents romped home to a seven-wicket win against the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and jumped up to second on the table on Wednesday.
Chasing a modest 135 to seal the points, the Tridents completed the task with two deliveries left in the contest and thanks to Johnson Charles’ half-century (55).
It was a disappointing day out for the Knight Riders as only Lendl Simmons came to the party with a 45-ball 60 to take the total past 130.
Put into bat first, the Tridents were pegged back in the first over itself as ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan dismiss James Neesham. Colin Munro and Simmons took the team past 50 before the slide began.
The Knight Riders looked set to make a late charge with 104 on the board in the 15th over after Simmons was dismissed but none of Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Javon Searles and Mark Deyal failed to give the side the much-needed impetus as Harry Gurney tightened the noose.
Gurney, who one of the key players in the Tridents’ cause, finished with figures of 2/14 from his four overs with good support from Hayden Walsh (2/34) and Shakib (2/25).
The chase was a pretty straight-forward one for the visitors. Alex Hales and Johnson Charles scored 54 for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed in the eighth over.
There were a few hiccups on the way as Shakib and Charles fell to leave the side at 110 for 3 in the 16th over. With the equation down to 14 off 12, Ali Khan kept Knight Riders in the game and gave away just three in the first five balls of the penultimate over.
South African JP Duminy, however, managed to hit a boundary with two balls to spare to shut the door on the hosts.
Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 134/8 in 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 60; Harry Gurney 2-14) lost to Barbados Tridents 135/3 in 19.4 overs (Johnson Charles 55) by seven wickets.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CPL 2019: Gurney and Charles Star as Barbados Tridents Thump Trinbago Knight Riders
Chasing a modest 135 to seal the points, the Tridents completed the task with two deliveries left in the contest and thanks to Johnson Charles’ half-century (55).
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Seal Top Spot with Eighth Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Boost Playoff Hopes as Jamaica Tallawahs Eliminated
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
ZIM v SINKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings