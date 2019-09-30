Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019 | Gurney, Walsh Help Tridents Seal Playoff Spot With Win Over Zouks

Harry Gurney and Hayden Walsh picked up seven wickets between them as Barbados Tridents sealed the last CPL 2019 playoff spot with a 24-run win over St Lucia Zouks at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Harry Gurney and Hayden Walsh picked up seven wickets between them as Barbados Tridents sealed the last CPL 2019 playoff spot with a 24-run win over St Lucia Zouks at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Chasing 142, Zouks were cruising, needing 31 from 28 at one stage with six wickets in hand. Gurney turned it around for Tridents, dismissing Hardus Viljoen before Walsh picked three wickets in the next over.

Zuoks lost openers Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall within the Power Play but kept up with the reauired run-rate, with the top order getting starts. At 111 for 4, they were on course.

But losing their last six wickets for six runs in less than three overs ended Zouks' tournament rather abruptly.

Gurney ended with 3 for 17 while Walsh picked 4 for 26.

Earlier, Tridents settled for 141 for 6 with opener Johnson CHarles top-scoring with 47.

Alex had fallen for a duck but Charles ensured Tridents had a good Power Play, scoring 48. Shakib Al Hasan fell for 22 and Charles missed his half-century by three runs, putting a brake on the scoring rate.

JP Duminy (13 off 19) and Justin Greaves (27* off 28) scored at less than a run a ball, but helped Tridents past 140. Gurney and Walsh ensured it would be enough.

Tridents had lost to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by one run on Saturday to turn this game into a must-win.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 141/6 (Charles 47, Shakib 22, Santokie 2/25, Viljoen 2/26) beat St Lucia Zouks 117 (Ingram 25, Viljoen 22, de Grandhomme 21, Walsh Jr 4/26, Gurney 3/17) by 24 runs

