Jamaica Tallawahs registered a close, five-run victory over Barbados Tridents in CPL on Monday. This was Tallawahs’ third win in eight games, in which bowlers played a crucial part, and helped the team defend a modest total of 127.
The day began well for the Tridents and had firm control over the opposition, after skipper Jason Holder opted to bowl first. Tridents struck early and got the wicket of Chris Gayle in the second over of the innings.
That was just the beginning of wickets falling at regular intervals. Glenn Phillips – 41 off 35 balls – did try to make some amends to the innings, but didn’t get enough support from the other end. Such was the situation that the best stand of the innings came from the bats of Ramaal Lewis and Jade Dernbach, who smashed together 32 runs.
On the other hand, Trident bowlers made hay as Holder, Sandeep Lamichhane and Raymon Reifer picked two wickets each.
Tridents, chasing a modest total started off well with Alex Hales and Johnson Charles combining well for a stand of 25. But then Imran Khan and Shamar Springer applied brakes on the scoring rate and also bagged three wickets each to put Jamaica on top.
There was a late surge by Reifer, who smashed 26 of 12 balls and threatened to take the match away from Jamaica, but in the end fell short after Dwayne Smith brought curtains to his cameo, and handed his team a thrilling win.
With this win Jamaica move fourth in the points table.
Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 127 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 41; Jason Holder 2-21, Sandeep Lamichhane 2-17, Raymon Reifer 2-31) beat Barbados Tridents 122/9 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 31, Raymon Reifer 26; Imran Khan 3-19, Shamar Springer 3-32) by 5 runs
CPL 2019: Jamaica Tallawahs Secure Thrilling Five-run Win Over Barbados Tridents
