Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

CPL 2019: Jamaica Tallawahs Secure Thrilling Five-run Win Over Barbados Tridents

Jamaica Tallawahs registered a close, five-run victory over Barbados Tridents in CPL on Monday. This was Tallawahs’ third win in eight games, in which bowlers played a crucial part, and helped the team defend a modest total of 127.

September 24, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
CPL 2019: Jamaica Tallawahs Secure Thrilling Five-run Win Over Barbados Tridents

Jamaica Tallawahs registered a close, five-run victory over Barbados Tridents in CPL on Monday. This was Tallawahs’ third win in eight games, in which bowlers played a crucial part, and helped the team defend a modest total of 127.

The day began well for the Tridents and had firm control over the opposition, after skipper Jason Holder opted to bowl first. Tridents struck early and got the wicket of Chris Gayle in the second over of the innings.

That was just the beginning of wickets falling at regular intervals. Glenn Phillips – 41 off 35 balls – did try to make some amends to the innings, but didn’t get enough support from the other end. Such was the situation that the best stand of the innings came from the bats of Ramaal Lewis and Jade Dernbach, who smashed together 32 runs.

On the other hand, Trident bowlers made hay as Holder, Sandeep Lamichhane and Raymon Reifer picked two wickets each.

Tridents, chasing a modest total started off well with Alex Hales and Johnson Charles combining well for a stand of 25. But then Imran Khan and Shamar Springer applied brakes on the scoring rate and also bagged three wickets each to put Jamaica on top.

There was a late surge by Reifer, who smashed 26 of 12 balls and threatened to take the match away from Jamaica, but in the end fell short after Dwayne Smith brought curtains to his cameo, and handed his team a thrilling win.

With this win Jamaica move fourth in the points table.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 127 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 41; Jason Holder 2-21, Sandeep Lamichhane 2-17, Raymon Reifer 2-31) beat Barbados Tridents 122/9 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 31, Raymon Reifer 26; Imran Khan 3-19, Shamar Springer 3-32) by 5 runs

barbados tridentscpl 2019jamaica tallawahs

Related stories

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 2:40 PM IST

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed

Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format
Nikhil Narain | September 11, 2019, 8:17 PM IST

Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more