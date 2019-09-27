Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019 | JP Duminy Smashes 65 off 20 as Tridents Beat Knight Riders

Barbados Tridents defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 63 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
JP Duminy scored the fastest ever CPL half-century before Hayden Walsh picked up a five-wicket haul as Barbados Tridents defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 63 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Batting first, Tridents scored 192 for 5 in 20 overs with Duminy smashing 65 off just 20 balls. His knock, from No. 3, included seven sixes and four fours. It came after openers Johnson Charles (58 off 39) and Jonathan Carter (51 off 46) added 110 for the opening wicket.

Walsh then picked up 5 for 19, including three wickets in four balls, as Knight Riders were bowled out for 129 in 17.4 overs.

Charles and Carter took almost 14 overs for their partnership before they, along with Alex Hales, fell in quick succession. The Tridents innings appeared to be falling apart when Duminy took over.

With Duminy in rampant mood, Ali Khan’s third over went for 24 and James Neesham’s only over cost 25. As many as 76 came from the last five overs of the innings as Duminy passed his half-century in just 15 balls.

The Knight Riders smashed 30 runs in the first two overs of the chase before Jason Holder bowled Sunil Narine. Duminy then took a stunning catch to dismiss Colin Munro, who had raced to 23 off 12.

Walsh then took over, picking five to derail the chase. Duminy too got into the act with the ball, picking up two wickets to cap a wonderful night.

Knight Riders are second in the table with 9 points from 6 games, while Tridents are fifth with four points from same number of games.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 192/5 (Duminy 65, Charles 58, Carter 51, Pierre 2/24, Pollard 2/38) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 129 (DM Bravo 27, Munro 23, Walsh Jr 5/19, Duminy 2/24) by 63 runs

