CPL 2019: King's 81 Helps Guyana Amazon Warriors Stay Top of Table

An unbeaten 81 off 59 balls by Brandon King ensured Guyana Amazon Warriors cruise to an eight-wicket victory against St Lucia Zouks at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in Gros Islet. This was Warriors’ seventh win in as many matches as they continue to lead the points table with a whopping 14 points.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Riding high on confidence from win in their previous encounter, Zouks opted to bat first. But that decision, perhaps, wasn’t the best one seeing the potent bowling attack of the opposition.

Zouks lost both openers Andre Fletcher and Rakheem Cornwall in a space of one over, that left them reeling at 24/2 in 5.3 overs.

Warriors’ spinners – Chris Green and Imran Tahir – continued to impress with their economical bowling with the latter bagging two wickets. But after the loss of two openers, Zouks recovered well with Colin de Grandhomme slamming a quickfire 65 from 37 balls.

His 56-run stand with Cloin Ingram meant that Zouks reached a respectable total of 161/7 in 20 overs. Lower down the order, their score was also boosted by a 23-run cameo from Christopher Barnwell.

In reply, Warriors had an opening partnership of 52 between Chandrapaul Hemraj and King, that set the tone for rest of the chase. Hemraj also played a quick hand of 33 from 20 balls. In the end, Shoaib Malik chipped in with 30 runs to take the team home.

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 161/7 in 20 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 65; Ben Laughlin 3-12) lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors 162/2 in 18.2 overs (Brandon King 81*) by eight wickets

