Rain Stoppage

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 262 runs to win

CPL 2019 | Knight Riders, Warriors Extend Unbeaten Runs With Big Wins

Half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin helped Knight Riders to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Zouks at the Queen's Park Oval at port of Spain in Trinidad.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
CPL 2019 | Knight Riders, Warriors Extend Unbeaten Runs With Big Wins

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

Half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin helped Knight Riders to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Zouks at the Queen's Park Oval at port of Spain in Trinidad.

Opting to bat first, Zouks posted 167 for 5 in 20 overs with John Campbell top scoring with a 42-ball 43. Simmons (63 off 39) and Ramdin (50* off 38) made light work of the chase, getting Knight Riders over the line in 17.5 overs.

Zouks got a good start in their innings courtesy Rahkeem Cornwall, who slammed 33 in just 12 balls. The others struggled to match that scoring rate though; Andre Fletcher took 32 balls for his 26, Campbell managed just over a run a ball.

Sunil Narine bowled a tight spell of 4-0-23-1 while Jimmy Neesham bagged two wickets to restrict Zouks.

In reply, Knight Riders lost Narine and Tion Webster within the Power Play but Simmons and Ramdin steadied the ship to power their side. The duo added 72 for the third wicket, taking Knight Riders past 100 in 11 overs. Simmons fell in the 12th over after slamming four sixes and five fours before Ramdin and captain Kieron Pollard (26* off 20) finished the job.

Knight Riders have three wins from as many games while Zouks have lost both their matches.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 167 for 5 in 20 overs (John Campbell 43, Rakheem Cornwall 33; Jimmy Neesham 2-33) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 168 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Lendl Simmons 63, Dinesh Ramdin 50*) by 7 wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents

Contrasting half-centuries from Chandrapaul Hemraj and Nicholas Pooran helped Warriors beat Tridents by 47 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Put in to bat first, Warriors posted 180 for 4 with Hemraj (63 off 55) and Pooran (61* off 30) slamming fifties, while Sherfane Rutherford (32* off 14) made a cameo. Tridents couldn't match up to the challenge and were bundled out for just 133 in 16.4 overs with Romario Shepherd picking up 4 for 13 from 2.4 overs.

Warriors lost Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Shoaib Malik early, leaving them 63 for 3 at the end of 10 overs. Hemraj steadied the ship while Pooran counter attacked, leading a revival. Hemraj fell in the 16th over having slammed three fours and six sixes, before Pooran and Rutherford gave a big finish. Warriors added 78 runs in the last five overs.

Tridents were reduced to 75 for 6 with legspinner Shadab Khan striking twice. Ashley Nurse fought with 40 off 25 but Shepherd ensured there would be no miracles.

Guyana lead the table with three wins from as many matches, and a super net run-rate to Knight Riders. Tridents have lost the only match they've played so far.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 180 for 4 in 20 overs (Chandrapaul Hemraj 63, Nicholas Pooran 61*; Roshon Primus 2-35) beat Barbados Tridents 133 in 16.4 overs (Ashley Nurse 40; Romario Shepherd 4-13, Shadab Khan 2-39) by 47 runs.

cpl 2019denesh ramdinkieron pollardLendl SimmonsNicholas PooranRahkeem CornwallShadab KhanShimron Hetmyershoaib malikSunil Narine

