St Kitts & Nevis Patriots sealed their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff spot with a thrilling one-run victory over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
With Tridents needing two to win in the final ball, Dominic Drakes bowled Harry Gurney to give Patriots the game. Tridents now face a winner-takes-all clash with St Lucia Zouks on Sunday.
Chasing 150, Tridents were cruising at 85 for 2 before collapsing to 99 for 7 by the 16th over. Shakib Al Hasan's dismissal for a 25-ball 38 triggered the collapse of 5/14 in under four overs but the Tridents fought back again through Raymon Reifer who scored 34 in just 18 balls.
The collapse had left Tridents needing 51 off 29 with three wickets in hand, but Reifer brought it down to five runs in five balls with two wickets in hand. However, he was run out attempting a second run trying to retain the strike.
Harry Gurney and Chemar Holder took it to the last ball when Drakes went full and straight to beat Gurney.
Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Patriots, picking 3 for 30. It was he who triggered the collapse getting Shakib, Jonathan Carter and JP Duminy.
Earlier, Shamarh Brooks had scored 53 off 33 balls to take Patriots to 149 for 7. He blasted his way to a half-century from 30 balls in an innings where no other member of the top five reached a run a ball.
Shakib was the pick of the bowlers for Tridents in his first game of the season, with figures of 4-1-14-1. However, the collapse meant it went in vain.
The result means Trinbago Knight Riders are also guaranteed a top-four finish.
Brief scores:
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 149/7 (Brooks 53, Thomas 20, Allen 20, Gurney 2/23, Walsh Jr 2/37) beat Barbados Tridents 148 (Shakib 38, Reifer 34, Cottrell 3/27, Brathwaite 3/30, Cottrell 3/27, Emrit 2/24) by 1 run
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CPL 2019 | Patriots Seal Playoff Spot With Thrilling Win Over Tridents
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots sealed their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff spot with a thrilling one-run victory over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
CPL 2019 | JP Duminy Smashes 65 off 20 as Tridents Beat Knight Riders
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Boost Playoff Hopes as Jamaica Tallawahs Eliminated
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
CPL 2019: King's 81 Helps Guyana Amazon Warriors Stay Top of Table
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019
ZIM v SINKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings