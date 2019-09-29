Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019 | Patriots Seal Playoff Spot With Thrilling Win Over Tridents

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots sealed their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff spot with a thrilling one-run victory over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
CPL 2019 | Patriots Seal Playoff Spot With Thrilling Win Over Tridents

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots sealed their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff spot with a thrilling one-run victory over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

With Tridents needing two to win in the final ball, Dominic Drakes bowled Harry Gurney to give Patriots the game. Tridents now face a winner-takes-all clash with St Lucia Zouks on Sunday.

Chasing 150, Tridents were cruising at 85 for 2 before collapsing to 99 for 7 by the 16th over. Shakib Al Hasan's dismissal for a 25-ball 38 triggered the collapse of 5/14 in under four overs but the Tridents fought back again through Raymon Reifer who scored 34 in just 18 balls.

The collapse had left Tridents needing 51 off 29 with three wickets in hand, but Reifer brought it down to five runs in five balls with two wickets in hand. However, he was run out attempting a second run trying to retain the strike.

Harry Gurney and Chemar Holder took it to the last ball when Drakes went full and straight to beat Gurney.

Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Patriots, picking 3 for 30. It was he who triggered the collapse getting Shakib, Jonathan Carter and JP Duminy.

Earlier, Shamarh Brooks had scored 53 off 33 balls to take Patriots to 149 for 7. He blasted his way to a half-century from 30 balls in an innings where no other member of the top five reached a run a ball.

Shakib was the pick of the bowlers for Tridents in his first game of the season, with figures of 4-1-14-1. However, the collapse meant it went in vain.

The result means Trinbago Knight Riders are also guaranteed a top-four finish.

Brief scores:

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 149/7 (Brooks 53, Thomas 20, Allen 20, Gurney 2/23, Walsh Jr 2/37) beat Barbados Tridents 148 (Shakib 38, Reifer 34, Cottrell 3/27, Brathwaite 3/30, Cottrell 3/27, Emrit 2/24) by 1 run

barbados tridentsCarlos Brathwaitecpl 2019Dominic DrakesHarry Gurneyshakib al hasanSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

