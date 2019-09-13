Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CPL 2019 | Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-Ball 75 Powers Zouks to Win over Tallawahs

A 30-ball 75 from Rahkeem Cornwall powered St Lucia Zouks to their first victory in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they beat Jamaica Tallawahs by five wickets at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Cricketnext Staff |September 13, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
A 30-ball 75 from Rahkeem Cornwall powered St Lucia Zouks to their first victory in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they beat Jamaica Tallawahs by five wickets at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Cornwall's blitz and fellow opener Andre Fletcher's unbeaten 47 did bulk of the work as Zouks chased down the 171-run target in just 16.4 overs. Glenn Phillips (58) and Rovman Powell (44 off 22) had starred with the bat for Tallawahs.

The game saw an unfortunate incident when Tallawahs' Andre Russell was taken from the field on a stretcher having been struck on the back of the head by a Hardus Viljoen bouncer. Russell was taken to hospital and given the all-clear after a scan.

Cornwall and Fletcher gave a flying start to the Zouks chase adding 111 in just 52 balls for the opening wicket. Oshane Thomas took three wickets in his final nine balls to trigger a mini collapse but the Zouks openers had done enough to handle such situations.

Cornwall hit eight sixes and four boundaries, and reached his half-century in just 19 balls.

Cornwall’s fun was eventually ended by an inside edge into his stumps off Shamar Springer for a remarkable 75. Thomas dismissed Colin de Grandhomme, Darren Sammy and Roland Cato but Fletcher remained unbeaten on 47 to get the job done.

Earlier, Obed McCoy had Chris Gayle nicking behind for a golden duck and then had Chadwick Walton for 8 in his next over reducing Tallawahs to 27 for 2. Phillips and Powell then added 77 for the third wicket.

Phillips reached his half-century from just 26 balls, and he overall hit one six and eight fours. Powell smashed five sixes and one four in his knock.

Fawad Ahmed broke the partnership with Powell's wicket, de Grandhomme taking a fine catch in the deep. He caught the ball just inside the rope and flicked it in the air before going over the boundary and then stepping back inside to complete the catch. Ahmed then dismissed Phillips as well, before Russell was sent back with a blow to his head.

Tallawahs struggled for momentum after Russell's exit, scoring just 38 runs in the last six overs.

St Lucia Zouks 171/5 in 16.4 overs (Cornwall 75, Fletcher 47*, de Grandhomme 25, Thomas 3/26) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 170/5 (Phillips 58, Powell 44, Fawad Ahmed 2/28, McCoy 2/32) by 5 wickets

