CPL 2019 | Spinners Choke Patriots to Give Warriors Fourth Straight Win

Spinners gave Guyana Amazon Warriors their fourth straight win of the Caribbean Premier League as they beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by seven wickets at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Cricketnext Staff |September 15, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
The Warriors bowled Patriots out for just 121 in 19 overs, with Afghanistan legspinner Qais Ahmed (3/28) and Imran Tahir (2/17) doing bulk of the damage. Offspinner Chris Green and Keemo Paul picked up a couple of wickets each too.

Warriors made light work of the target in 15.5 overs courtesy a 24-ball 49 from Brandon King at the top of the order.

The start of the game was delayed by a brief rain shower after which Warriors opted to field. They then put Patriots in a trial by spin, reducing them to 53 for 5 in nine overs.

Laurie Evans was the only batsman looking comfortable and had hit four fours in his 26. But his promising knock was cut short by a direct hit from Tahir at short fine-leg. Patriots made just 36 in the Power Play for the loss of two wickets, before they slipped further losing Mohammed Hafeez, Jason Mohammed and Dominic Drakes.

Shamarh Brooks then led a relative recovery, scoring 34 off 25 from 53 for 5 to add 44 for the sixth wicket with Fabian Allen. Brooks fell in the 16th over, after which Patriots continued their collapse.

King signalled his intentions straightaway, smashing three fours and a six from Sheldon Cottrell’s second over.

Patriots turned to Fabian Allen’s spin but his first over taken for 16, King hitting two more sixes.

King was run out one short of a half-century but by then Warriors were already 64/1 in the Power Play.

 

Shimron Hetmyer fell for 1 but Shoaib Malik and Chandrapaul Hemraj scored steady 20s to take their team home easily.

Warriors are at the top of the table with four wins in as many matches. Patriots have won only one from five games.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 122/3 (King 49, Malik 24*, Hemraj 22, Emrit 1/15) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 121 (Brooks 34, Evans 26, Ahmad 3/28, Tahir 2/17, Paul 2/24, Green 2/28) by 7 wickets

