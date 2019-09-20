CPL 2019: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Beat Jamaica Tallawahs Despite Phillips Blitz
An unbroken 94-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Fabian Allen and Keron Cottoy set St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on their way to a 20-run Caribbean Premier League (CPL) victory over Jamaica Tallawahs despite Glenn Phillips smashing 87 from 49 in reply.
