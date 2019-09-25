Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Move Fourth in Points Table After 20-run Win Over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Three wickets each by Hardus Viljoen and Kesrick Williams helped St Lucia Zouks notch a 20-run win over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia on Tuesday. Zouks now move to the fourth position in the points table courtesy this win.

Cricketnext Staff |September 25, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Move Fourth in Points Table After 20-run Win Over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Three wickets each by Hardus Viljoen and Kesrick Williams helped St Lucia Zouks notch a 20-run win over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia on Tuesday. Zouks now move to the fourth position in the points table courtesy this win.

Batting first, Zouks reached 165/6 in their 20 overs, largely due to a late flourish by Daren Sammy lower down the order where he slammed 19-ball 30. In that bid, he also stitched a partnership of 56 with Christopher Barnwell, that helped Zouks' cause.

In reply, Patriots could only reach 145/9 in their allotted overs, and kept losing wickets regularly. Though they had a good start and were 28/0 at the end of 3.4 overs, but the wickets of Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis changed the complexion of the game.

Then Laurie Evans and Mohammad Hafeez took the task of rebuilding the innings and stitched a partnership of 49 runs. But that did not prove enough and the Patriots eventually fell short by 20 runs.

Earlier in the day, Rakheem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher got their side to a solid start and had an opening stand of 34. There were contributions from every batsman, but none of them could really go on to make a fifty. That meant, that Zouks gave away an excellent start of 72/1 in seven overs, to finish at 165.

In the bowling department, Hafeez and Alzarri Joseh shone for the Patriots and returned with three and two wickets respectively.

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 165/6 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 36; Mohammad Hafeez 3-22) bt St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 145/9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 29; Hardus Viljoen 3-14) by 20 runs.

cpl 2019Daren SammyHardus Viljoenst lucia zouks

Related stories

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 2:40 PM IST

BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed

Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format
Nikhil Narain | September 11, 2019, 8:17 PM IST

Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more