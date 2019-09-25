CPL 2019: St Lucia Zouks Move Fourth in Points Table After 20-run Win Over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Three wickets each by Hardus Viljoen and Kesrick Williams helped St Lucia Zouks notch a 20-run win over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia on Tuesday. Zouks now move to the fourth position in the points table courtesy this win.
