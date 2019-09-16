Jamaica Tallawahs got their first win of the CPL 2019 season when they beat Barbados Tridents by four wickets on Sunday night, riding on Chadwick Walton’s unbeaten score of 51.
Batting first, Tridents’ Alex Hales and Johnson Charles were dismissed early by George Worker, both slicing shots to the point fielder. Leniko Boucher tried to come in and steady proceedings but he too was dismissed for 15.
Tridents kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and when Ashley Nurse walked in to bat, they were reeling at 70/5. Nurse gave a boost to the innings when he scored 14 runs off three balls and then hit consecutive sixes in the very next over.
Along with Duminy, Nurse stitched together a 49-run partnership. Even though they were dismissed soon after, the pair was the catalyst in the Tridents eventually reaching a score of 140/9.
In reply, the Tallawahs got off to a quick start courtesy Gayle and Phillips, and put up 48 runs on the board in the first five overs. However, Holder dismissed them both in quick succession when they were caught in the deep, and the Tridents had some real hope when Worker and Dwayne Smith were dismissed by Walsh Jr to leave the Tallawahs at 68/4.
However, they made sure the rest of the innings was completed for the loss of just two more wickets, as the majority of the runs were compiled by Javelle Glen and Walton, who crossed his half century with a six and took his side to victory.
CPL 2019: Tallawahs’ Four Wicket Win Over Tridents Gives Them First Points of Season
Cricketnext Staff | September 15, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
