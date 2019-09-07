CPL 2019: Trinbago Knight Riders Go Two from Two Despite Russell Fireworks

Trinbago Knight Riders secured their second win of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 22-win over Jamaica Tallawahs despite Andre Russell threatening to pull off another unlikely heist.
Last year, Russell had won a game against the Knight Riders almost single-handedly from a seemingly impossible position with a century for the ages, and for a while here he threatened something similar in a game TKR had otherwise dominated.
The Tallawahs needed 99 from 42 when Russell came to the crease, but he smoked the third ball he faced high and handsome over wide long-on for six.
When he muscled the next one down the ground and was dropped by Jimmy Neesham – the ball rolling into the rope for good measure – a repeat of 2018 looked all too feasible.
Ultimately, though, he had been left just too much to do on this occasion. Despite three more monster maximums and the able assistance of George Worker, who finished with 46 and more than played his part in a thrilling 67-run stand it was instead a maiden CPL half-century for Tion Webster and Sunil Narine’s all-round efforts for the Knight Riders that proved decisive.
Webster batted through the TKR innings for his unbeaten 66, with the Knight Riders given early impetus by Narine’s quick-fire 46 at number three. Kieron Pollard made 33 not out at the back end of the innings to lift the total to 191/4 before Narine added figures of 2/23 from four overs to his night’s work.
Narine got the first Tallawahs wicket to fall, following his batting exploits with the crucial dismissal of Glenn Phillips. Chris Gayle hit back-to-back sixes off Mohammad Hosnain and a huge six down the ground off Ali Khan on his return to Tallawahs colours but fell to the American’s very next ball for 28.
Rovman Powell picked out Khary Pierre in the deep to hand Seekkuge Prasanna a wicket in his first over to leave the Tallawahs three down and falling well below the required rate.
Something had to give, and it did in a loose opening over from Neesham. Chadwick Walton smeared a high full-toss over way over the third-man boundary for six and added two further boundaries in an over that brought 17 to the total but still left the target at a daunting 109 from 48 balls.
The return of Narine brought the end of Walton, Neesham taking the catch, but that brought Russell to the crease.
Narine was slog-swept miles over midwicket for Russell’s second six and even though the target had by this point reached 71 from 24 nobody was ready to call this one for the Knight Riders while Dre Russ remained.
Russell smacked two more fours off Ali Khan before a no-ball was paddled for four by Worker. The next ball clattered the off stump, with Khan and his team-mates briefly forgetting it was a free hit.
Remarkably, Russell was handed another life as a miscue was put down at deep cover and the Knight Riders’ nerves were there for all to see. Worker flashed an edge down to third-man for four and the Knight Riders feared the worst.
In truth, though, there was no margin for error and too many dot balls in between the sixes did for the Tallawahs, with the target spiraling to 50 from two overs and eventually 32 from five balls when Russell finally fell, caught on the fence off Neesham.
