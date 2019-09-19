CPL 2019: Warriors Trump Tallawahs to Go Two Points Clear at Top
Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 81-runs on Wednesday to go two points clear at the top of the CPL table, capitalizing on St. Kitts’ victory over Trinbago Knight Riders the previous night.
