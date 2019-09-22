Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chattogram

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

CPL 2019: Zouks and Knight Riders Share Points as Rain Plays Spoilsport

Only 12.2 over were bowled in Saturday’s CPL clash between St. Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders, as points were shared between the two team after the match was called off due to rain.

Cricketnext Staff |September 22, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
CPL 2019: Zouks and Knight Riders Share Points as Rain Plays Spoilsport

Only 12.2 over were bowled in Saturday’s CPL clash between St. Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders, as points were shared between the two team after the match was called off due to rain.

Colin Ingram contributed to St. Lucia’s cause with the highest score of the day, making 52 from 36 balls after hitting two sixes within his first four balls. Andre Fletcher and John Campbell fell to the TKR new-ball attack, prompting a 51-run partnership for the third wicket between Ingram and Colin de Grandhomme.

A few balls later, fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham was involved in de-Grandhomme’s dismissal, completing his catch after a Kieron Pollard delivery. However, it was at this point when the rain started, and no further play could take part, with the score at 99/4.

The Knight Riders are now a point behind Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top of the table while the Zouks move within a point of Barbados Tridents in the final playoff spot.

The Zouks are next in action against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Tuesday, while the Knight Riders now travel to Barbados to face the Tridents on Thursday.​

Colin de Grandhommecpl 2019jimmy neeshamkieron pollardneesham

Related stories

CPL 2019: Barbados Tridents Thrash St Lucia Zouks to Boost Playoff Hopes
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

CPL 2019: Barbados Tridents Thrash St Lucia Zouks to Boost Playoff Hopes

CPL 2019: Warriors Trump Tallawahs to Go Two Points Clear at Top
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 11:16 AM IST

CPL 2019: Warriors Trump Tallawahs to Go Two Points Clear at Top

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST

CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more