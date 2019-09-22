CPL 2019: Zouks and Knight Riders Share Points as Rain Plays Spoilsport

Only 12.2 over were bowled in Saturday’s CPL clash between St. Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders, as points were shared between the two team after the match was called off due to rain.
Colin Ingram contributed to St. Lucia’s cause with the highest score of the day, making 52 from 36 balls after hitting two sixes within his first four balls. Andre Fletcher and John Campbell fell to the TKR new-ball attack, prompting a 51-run partnership for the third wicket between Ingram and Colin de Grandhomme.
A few balls later, fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham was involved in de-Grandhomme’s dismissal, completing his catch after a Kieron Pollard delivery. However, it was at this point when the rain started, and no further play could take part, with the score at 99/4.
The Knight Riders are now a point behind Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top of the table while the Zouks move within a point of Barbados Tridents in the final playoff spot.
The Zouks are next in action against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Tuesday, while the Knight Riders now travel to Barbados to face the Tridents on Thursday.
September 21, 2019
