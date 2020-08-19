CPL 2020: All-Round Sunil Narine Powers Trinbago to Win, Barbados Start Title Defence in Style

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sunil Narine starred with bat and ball as Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at Tarouba in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 opener.
Narine made 50 off 28 after picking up 2 for 19 in 4 overs, which meant Shimron Hetmyer's 63* off 44 went in vain in a match reduced to 17 overs a side due to rain.
After Kieron Pollard opted to bowl first, Guyana were in early trouble as Brandon King fell for a duck after which Chandrapaul Hemraj fell for 3, becoming Narine's first victim.
Ross Taylor and Hetmyer added 50 for the third wicket when Narine skidded one past Taylor to end the partnership. Nicholas Pooran started in purposeful fashion with a reverse sweep for four Hetmyer and Pooran even took 16 off Dwayne Bravo’s second over. Hetmyer got to his half-century off just 38 balls. Guyana got 15 off the last over, bowled by Bravo, to set the Knight Riders a tricky 145.
Trinbago openers Narine and Lendl Simmons got just 9 off the first 3 overs before the latter fell for a sluggish 17 off 21. They attacked after the Power Play, with Colin Munro making 17 off 7 and Narine opening up. At 81/2, they needed 64 off the last 48 balls.
Narine finally holed out off Tahir just after simultaneously being dropped and bringing up his 50 off a remarkable 27 balls.
Late drama in the game saw Pollard and Tim Seifert fall in quick time but Trinbago pulled trhrough.
Trinbago Knight Riders 147/6 (Narine 50, Darren Bravo 30, Munro 17; Naveen 2/21, Tahir 2/40, Paul 1/21, Shepherd 1/30) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/5 (Hetmyer 63*, Taylor 33, Pooran 18, Paul 15*; Narine 2/19, Ali Khan 1/21, Seales 1/24) by four wickets
Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Defending champions Barbados Tridents began their CPL campaign with a six-run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots after being reduced to 8 for 3 while batting first at one stage.
Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and Corey Anderson fell in quick succession as Barbados were reeling at 8/3 in the third over. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder then counter-attacked as Barbados ended with 51/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
The 50 partnership came off just 25 balls before the game swung back the Patriots’ way once more in the space of two balls as Mayers and Jonathan Carter fell.
From 79 for 6, Mitchell Santner (20) and Rashid Khan (26*) pulled them over 150.
Walsh Jr let Lewis off the hook on zero, dropping a simple chance at point. But Santner kept things tight with the first maiden of Hero CPL 2020, Holder kept the pressure on, and that pressure told as Lynn carved Santner to Walsh Jr who held on this time.
With Lewis struggling, the Patriots crawled to 33/1 off the Powerplay. Rashid’s first ball was loose and Lewis crashed it for four, but the Afghan showed yet another facet of his game to run out the dangerous Trinidadian. Joshua da Silva, promoted to three on T20 debut, crashed a drive into the bowlers’ wicket, and Rashid reacted first to knock out the remaining stumps and catch Lewis short.
Patriots were steady in the chase but Tridents kept things tight initially.
They picked up pace and went into the half-way mark at 81/2; Joshua Da Silva picked up a few boundaries off Rashid but struggled to score above a run a ball as Holder kept his bowlers going in one-over spells.
Rashid got Denesh Ramdin and Jahmar Hamilton in successive balls to make life tougher. Patriots needed 30 off 15 at that stage but couldn't finish the job with five wickets in hand.
Barbados Tridents 153/9 (Holder 38, Mayers 37, Rashid 26*; Emrit 2/16, Cottrell 2/16, Tanvir 2/25) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 147/5 (Da Silva 41*, Dunk 34, Lynn 19; Santner 2/18, Rashid 2/27) by 6 runs
