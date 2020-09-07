CPL 2020: Andre Russell Hilariously Mimics Rashid Khan's Trademark Celebration

Andre Russell and Rashid Khan, two of the best players of T20 cricket in the world were recently caught in action during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs.
During the match, the two players were seen enjoying some friendly banter. While Rashid is playing for the Tridents, Russell is part of the Jamaica Tallawahs squad in CPL 2020.
During the 18th over of the Jamaica Tallawah's innings, Russel was batting on 41 off just 20 balls when the West-Indies all-rounder tried to play a big shot on the final delivery of the over. However, Rashid's googly outplayed him and slightly hit the stumps. The bails did light up but failed to come off leading to Russell getting a lucky escape.
Post the incident, Russell was seen imitating Rashid's celebration as the duo shared a light moment on the pitch. The video of the friendly banter was shared by CPL on its official Twitter handle, alongside the caption, "THE LIGHTS ARE ON.... Dre Russ has a lucky escape."
THE LIGHTS ARE ON.... Dre Russ has a lucky escape. #CPL20 #JTvBT #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/EcQ1TM8eog— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 5, 2020
THE LIGHTS ARE ON.... Dre Russ has a lucky escape. #CPL20 #JTvBT #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/EcQ1TM8eog
In the video as Russell could be seen trying to imitate Rashid's celebration, the latter in response tried to kick Russell with the two eventually fist-bumping each other.
During the course of the match, Russell went on to score 54 off 28 balls and helped Jamaica Tallawahs post a strong score of 161 runs on the board. However, Barbados Tridents managed to chase down the target of 165 runs with ten balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant half-century from skipper Jason Holder. The captain scored 69 off 42 balls with three sixes and nine fours.
The Tallawahs on their part saw Jermaine Blackwood as their top-scorer with 74 runs scored off 59 balls. Rashid bagged one wicket in 4 overs and gave away 32 runs.
Barbados Tridents won the game by seven wickets but still remain at the fifth spot with just three wins from 10 games this season.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CPL 2020: Andre Russell Hilariously Mimics Rashid Khan's Trademark Celebration
Andre Russell was seen imitating Rashid Khan's celebration as the duo shared a light moment on the pitch.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings