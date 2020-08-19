CPL 2020: Bio-secure Bubble is Our Safe Haven, We Must Adhere to Rules, says Darren Sammy

2020 has been a year unlike any for everyone and similarly, cricket is being played in a bio-secure bubble for the first time ever due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation, among the scariest and most talked about factors since cricket has resumed has been the possibility of breaches in the bio-secure bubble.
In such precarious times, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who is known to be outspoken, expects everyone at the Caribbean Premier League to be conscious of the dangers.
Captain of the St Lucia Zouks franchise in the (CPL), Sammy expects nothing short of all-round co-ordination from everyone involved in the tournament beginning August 18.
“The bubble is our safe haven and adhering to the safety protocols means showing respect to your teammates and opponents. Everyone should respect that it is for the safety of us all and do whatever we have to; to keep it secure,” Sammy told CricketNext.
“It is important to have cricket but in the safest way possible. The fact that cricket is being played it is a plus. The authorities are taking safety measures to ensure that we all play in a safe environment.”
Only recently did Sammy raise questions on Twitter against the CPL management for allowing special privileges to a few with regards to the bubble. However, with respect to his team, who take the field on Day 2 of the tournament, the all-rounder feels the conditions have helped the young side come together better.
“I respect the bubble and I respect we have to go through the safety protocols and my team has coped really well adhering to the protocols. We are just waiting for the August 19th.”
“We are in the final stages of isolation and come the 18th we will be ready.”
Before the start of the tournament, St Lucia Zouks were hit hard by the withdrawals of players such as Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, and Noor Ahmad who lent the middle order quality, raw pace, and mystery spin.
The skipper, a veteran of many a close battle where West Indies have not been the favourites, is not worried about the team composition and has urged the younger lot to step up to the plate.
“I am hoping that we could do much better (than previous seasons).”
“What I see from us coming here is that (there’s) young men just eager to showcase their talent. Yes, there are no superstars but the way we have gelled together off the field it could play a big part.”
“If we can channel the energy I have seen so far and put it into our game we’ll be a force to reckon with in the CPL,” Sammy explained.
“We are very eager to get back to the park. Being at home confined, not being able to practice and train, and now to be able to showcase our talent for a cause is an exciting prospect.”
St Lucia’s best finish so far in the CPL was in 2016 when they won six out of the ten games to finish third in the league. Sammy and co. however will be looking to change that this year, but will of course have to do so without the support of their fans at the stadium.
Does the prospect of no crowd pressure help his side, the 36-year-old feels that it might just work out for a few of the youngsters in case there are nerves.
“I don’t think sportspersons wants to play without the fans. That could be a motivating factor for them. But going out there may be, for our youngsters with no crowd pressure, that could (help).
“But we’re just happy to be back in action.”
St Lucia open their tournament against the Jamaica Tallawahs who will be led by Rovman Powell on August 19.
The matches will be played on only two grounds – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba and Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The opening game of the competition is scheduled between TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
