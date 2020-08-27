CPL 2020: Bravo Brothers Star as Trinbago Knight Riders Trump St Lucia Zouks

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad: The Bravo brothers led with ball and bat to help keep the Trinbago Knight Riders unbeaten after four games in the Caribbean Premier League.
All-rounder Dwayne Bravo took his record 500th Twenty20 wicket Wednesday and figures of 2 for 7 off three overs. Then Darren Bravo hit 23 not out off 13 balls to help the Knight Riders reach their adjusted Duckworth-Lewis target of 72 off nine overs, with a full over to spare, to beat the St. Lucia Zouks by six wickets.
Trinbago was 75-4 and St. Lucia scored 111-6 in a rain-shortened 17.1 overs. The second-place Zouks lost for the the second time in five games.
Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Creates History, Becomes First Bowler to Pick 500 T20 Wickets
No other bowler has taken 400 T20 wickets, indicating the strength of Dwayne Bravo in the shortest-game format.
Dwayne Bravo had Rakheem Cornwall caught for his 500th before bowling Roston Chase. But he also conceded only five runs from those two overs, delivering seven dot balls including the two wickets and conceding only singles from the remaining deliveries.
Dwayne Bravo, who returned for a third over in the 17th and conceded just two singles, has played in most T20 leagues around the world and has starred for about 20 teams.
