Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

59/2 (8.2)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC need 57 runs in 10 balls at 34.2 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

CPL 2020: Bravo Brothers Star as Trinbago Knight Riders Trump St Lucia Zouks

The Bravo brothers led with ball and bat to help keep the Trinbago Knight Riders unbeaten after four games in the Caribbean Premier League.

Associated Press |August 27, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
CPL 2020: Bravo Brothers Star as Trinbago Knight Riders Trump St Lucia Zouks

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad: The Bravo brothers led with ball and bat to help keep the Trinbago Knight Riders unbeaten after four games in the Caribbean Premier League.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo took his record 500th Twenty20 wicket Wednesday and figures of 2 for 7 off three overs. Then Darren Bravo hit 23 not out off 13 balls to help the Knight Riders reach their adjusted Duckworth-Lewis target of 72 off nine overs, with a full over to spare, to beat the St. Lucia Zouks by six wickets.

Trinbago was 75-4 and St. Lucia scored 111-6 in a rain-shortened 17.1 overs. The second-place Zouks lost for the the second time in five games.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Creates History, Becomes First Bowler to Pick 500 T20 Wickets

No other bowler has taken 400 T20 wickets, indicating the strength of Dwayne Bravo in the shortest-game format.

Dwayne Bravo had Rakheem Cornwall caught for his 500th before bowling Roston Chase. But he also conceded only five runs from those two overs, delivering seven dot balls including the two wickets and conceding only singles from the remaining deliveries.

Dwayne Bravo, who returned for a third over in the 17th and conceded just two singles, has played in most T20 leagues around the world and has starred for about 20 teams.

caribbean premier leagueCPLCPL 2020Darren BravoDwayne Bravost lucia zouksTrinbago Knight Riders

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more