CPL 2020 Draft: Rashid Khan Picked up by Barbados Tridents; Pravin Tambe Set to Become 1st Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League

Former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals bowler Pravin Tambe is set to become the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being signed by Trinbago Knight Riders during the CPL 2020 drafts on Monday. Even though Tambe had earlier revealed that he has been picked by TKR, the franchise had not confirmed the signing.
Defending champions, the Barbados Tridents, have signed superstar Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, powerful English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Their other overseas players are Englishman Harry Gurney and Afghani Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They have retained the core of their championship-winning side from last year and they have signed Kyle Mayers to join a strong set of Caribbean players.
Apart from signing Tambe, TKR also brought back Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who was part of their Championship winning team in 2018. They have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza. The Knight Riders have retained the core of their local players for the 2020 season.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 13 players from the team that went unbeaten during the league stage of last year’s tournament and have added New Zealander Ross Taylor and Afghani Naveen-ul-Haq. Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford all return to the Amazon Warriors for 2020.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk and have also recruited Ish Sodhi and Sohail Tanvir. Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Patriots after a successful spell with the team in 2018 and they welcome back Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, and their captain Rayad Emrit.
The Jamaica Tallawahs are looking to rebuild after a poor season in 2019 which saw them finish in the last place in the table. They have recruited Carlos Brathwaite who was released by the Patriots. They have also signed Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. They have brought in exciting Pakistani all-rounder Asif Ali and retained their leading run-scorer from last season, Glenn Phillips. These overseas players will combine with a strong local contingent which includes Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, and Oshane Thomas.
The six Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from 18 August to the 10 September. The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Pravin Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up.
CPL 2020 Full Squads
RETAINED (R) SIGNED (S) TRANSFERRED (TFR) DRAFTED (D)
JAMAICA TALLAWAHS
Andre Russell (R), S Lamichhane (D), Carlos Brathwaite (D), Rovman Powell (R, Tabraiz Shamsi (S), Glenn Phillips (R), Chadwick Walton (R), Oshane Thomas (R), Asif Ali (D), Fidel Edwards (D), Preston Mcsween (D), Andre Mccarthy (D), Nicholas Kirton (D), Jeavor Royal (D), Nkrumah Bonner (D), V Permaul (D), V Permaul (D)
ST LUCIA ZOUKS
Rilee Rossouw (S), Mohammad Nabi (D), Daren Sammy (R), Colin Ingram (R), Andre Fletcher (R), Kesrick Williams (R), Anrich Nortje (S), Chemar Holder (D), Obed Mccoy (R), Rahkeem Cornwall (R), Mark Deyal (D), Noor Ahmad (S), Kimani Melius (S), Leniko Boucher (D), Kavem Hodge (R), Javelle Glen (D), Saad Bin Zafar (D)
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS
Dwayne Bravo (R), Kieron Pollard (R), Sunil Narine (R), Colin Munro (R), Fawad Ahmed (S), Darren Bravo (R), Lendl Simmons (R), Khary Pierre (R), Tim Seifert (S), Sikandar Raza (D)¸ Anderson Phillip (D), Pravin Tambe (D), Jayden Seales (S), Amir Jangoo (R), Tion Webster (R), Akeal Hosein (R), Muhammad Ali Khan (R)
ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS
Chris Lynn (S), Ben Dunk (D), Evin Lewis (R), Fabian Allen (R), R Van Der Dussen (S), Sohail Tanvir (S), Ish Sodhi (S), Sheldon Cotterell (R), Denesh Ramdin (Tfr), Rayad Emrit (R), Dennis Bulli (D), Alzarri Joseph (R), Joshua De Silva (D), Dominic Drakes (R), Colin Archibald (D), Jon Russ Jaggesar (D), Sunny Sohal (D)
BARBADOS TRIDENTS
Rashid Khan (S), Jason Holder (R), Marcus Stonis (S), Harry Gurney (R), Alex Hales (D), Johnson Charles (R), Shai Hope (R), Hayden Walsh, Jr (R), Ashley Nurse (R), Jonathan Carter (R), Raymon Reifer (R), Kyle Mayers (D), Joshua Bishop (D), Nyeem Young (S), Justin Greaves (R), R Gurbaz (D), Shayan Jahangir (D)
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
Imran Tahir (R), Nicholas Pooran (R), Brandon King (R), Ross Taylor (S), Shimron Hetmyer (R), Chris Green (R), Qais Ahmad (S), Keemo Paul (R), S Rutherford (R), Romario Shepherd (R), Naveen Ul Haq (D), Chandrapul Hemraj (R), Kevin Sinclair (S), Ashmeade Nedd (D), Odean Smith (R), Anthony Bramble (R), Jasdeep Singh (D)
