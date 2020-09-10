CPL 2020 Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Highlights: As It Happened

CPL 2020 Final TKR vs SLZ, St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Score and Latest Updates:

Kuggeleijn's final over pretty much ends the match as only two runs are needed in the final two overs thanks to two fours and a six. The match ends in the next over when Bravo slams Williams for a boundary! TKR are the champs! They haven't lost a game all season, this is amazing!

FOUR, SIX, SIX, SIX! Simmons starts with back to back boundaries before taking a single. Bravo then follows up with two sixes of his own and brings up his fifty as well. TKR have this in the bag at this point.

Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack and that is quite the over from him, giving away just the 4 runs. The asking rate is now back over 10 and there's some pressure on TKR.

A Javelle Glenn over goes for 15 runs including 2 sixes and that has put the wind back in TKR's sails. What an over that was! Williams follows up with a tight over but 45 runs in 5 overs is very doable.

SIX, FOUR! Simmons takes on Williams once again, first clearing the square leg fielder and then cutting at one that is short and wide. TKR looking more and more in control now.

Sammy comes on to bowl the first over post the drinks break and his over went well until the final ball which went for a six. Bravo absolutely creams a cutter from Sammy and that travels a distance.

SIX! Simmons finally gets a hold of one and sends it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. 9 runs come off the over. TKR need 96 runs in 10 overs now. That's doable but the spinners have found some joy on this track.

Roston Chase follows up with a fairly good over that only goes for three runs and the spinners have now quelled the flow of runs just a bit.

FOUR FOUR FOUR! What an over that was as Kesrick Williams is absolutely taken to the cleaners by Lendl Simmons. That was the big over TKR needed. SLZ on the back foot again.

FOUR AND OUT! New man Seifert plays a wonderful cover drive of Kuggeleijn but the Kiwi all-rounder follows up with a well bowled delivery that the batsman can only edge to the 'keeper. The game is very much alive now.

OUT! The Zouks get the breakthrough thanks to Roston Chase. He gets Webster to hole out to Kesrick Williams and that is exactly what they needed, an early wicket.

FOUR! Tion Webster gets one slog sweep off the pads and straight to cow corner. 6 runs come off the over here and TKR have made a decent start here. They are 13-0 after 2 overs.

BOWLED! Ali Khan uproots Zahir Khan's leg stump and St Luica Zouks all out for 154.

Another WICKET for Kieron Pollard. Change of pace again and Javelle Glen departs. easy catch for Lendl Simmons. And Pollard adds another wicket with a slower one, Zadran holes at at deep fine for 24. SLZ 153/9

Sikander Raza back in to the attack with two left-handers at the crease. Javelle Glen however press the button and earns himself a six over the cow corner. 10 rus off the over. SLZ 147/6 in 18 overs.

WICKET! Akeal Hosein comes back well and traps Daren Sammy for 8. SLZ 137/6 in 16.5 overs vs TKR

Ali Khan back for his second spell and Najbullah Zadran is adding quite useful runs at the backend of the innings. Another cheeky boundary behind square for the Afghan international. Still, good over by Khan, just six off it. SLZ 129/5 in 16 overs.

SIX! Hefty blow for a maximum by St Lucia skipper Daren Sammy off Fawad Ahmed. SLZ 123/5 in 15 overs vs TKR

Mohammad Nabi joins his Afghanistan teammate Najibullah Zadran and his stay in the middle lasts only 3 balls. Caught straight down the ground. Wicket for Fawad Ahmed. SLZ 117/5 vs TKR

GONE! Big wicket for TKR and Kieron Pollard -- Roston Chase balloons a slower one, simple catch for Webster. SLZ 115/4 in 14 overs vs TKR. Zouks losing way. Chase goes for 22

SIX! Roston Chase with the big one and that's 100 up for the Zouks. SLZ 105/3 in 13 overs.

12 overs done, and St Lucia Zouks are at 96/3. 8 overs to go and they will be looking to start the assault soon now. Khary Pierre with his second over.

WICKET! Skipper Kieron Pollard gets rid of the well-set Andre Fletcher for 39. Fletcher made room for himself to a pitched up delivery and managed to connect well, but not well enough to go over long-off Darren Bravo. Najibullah Zadran is the next bat in and he gets a boundary off the first delivery, flashing his bat at a wide one. Lucky boundary.

Back after the break and Roston Chase gets a flighted half-volley and he gets it towards the mid-wicket ropes. Zouks have had only two half-centuries this season and both have been from the bat of Chase. He is key to this innings, especially after the good start provided by Fletcher and Deyal. SLZ 89/2 in 11 overs vs TKR

Akeal Hosein with a tidy over -- just one run off it -- SLZ 79/2 in 10 overs vs TKR

Fawad Ahmed into the attack and he brings the breakhrough. A wrong'un and Deyal goes for 29 off 27 caught first slip. He was dropped a ball earlier by Khary Pierre . In walks Roston Chase. SLZ 78/2 in 9 overs TKR.

Kieron Pollard brings himself on to arrest the mometum but after conceding just two runs off the first five balls, Mark Deyal pounces on to a short one and take a maximum. SLZ motoring along really well -- 75/1 in 8 overs vs TKR

Ali Khan with the final over of the powerplay and Andre Fletcher drills an over-pitched delivery towards the cover boundary for a four. That's 50 up for the Zouks in good time. Despite the loss of Rakheem Cornwall, Zouks going strong. Another front foot drive by Fletcher, walking down the track -- picture perfect -- and what more he strikes a pose too. SLZ 60/1 in 6 overs vs TKR

Khary Pierre into the attack now and a tidy over. Just five off it. Andre Fletcher has tried to be ultra-aggressive while Mark Deyal after his two boundaries has been a bit subdued. SLZ 48/1 in 5 overs vs TKR

Sikander Raza in to the attack and Andre Fletcher is on the assault. Two sixes off the first three balls, followed by a four. Big over this for the Zouks. 18 runs off it. SLZ 43/1 in 4 overs

Akeal Hosein with his second over and Mark Deyal helps himself to two back-to-back boundaries. Hosein comes back well with three dot balls.One run off the final ball. SLZ 25/1 in 3 overs vs TKR

Mohammad Ali Khan with the second over and he starts with a wide but gets rid of Rakheem Cornwall with a good length delivery nipping back in. Cornwall loses his middle stump. Zouks lose their first wicket for 10.

EDGE! but it flies over the first slip Dwayne Bravo and Cornwall earns himself his second boundary. 8 runs off the first over. SLZ 80/1 in 1 over vs TKR

Rakheem Cornwall and Mark Deyal out in the middle for Zouks. Akeal Hosein to open the proceedings for TKR

Sunil Narine is not playing for TKR, in comes Sikander Raza. Zouks are unchanged from their semi-final game.

TOSS: Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl vs St Luica Zouks

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the CPL 2020 final. The match will be contested by the St Lucia Zouks and the Trinbago Knight Riders and it is sure to be an absolute cracker of an affair.

Preview: St Lucia Zouks thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets to reach the final of the CPL 2020 on Wednesday. In a lop-sided battle, Zouks skittled Warriors for second lowest total in CPL history - 56 - and then chased down the target in just 27 balls, to reach the summit clash, where they will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders. Zouks captain Daren Sammy put Warriors into bat and every bowler chipped in with wickets, to plot the downfall of the opposition. It all started when Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Brandon King for a nought. On the very next ball the Kiwi got the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer as well. But Nicholas Pooran denied the bowler, a hat-trick. Pooran and the other opener, Chandrapaul Hemraj did add 14 runs together, before the former was dismissed by Mark Deyal. In the middle order, skipper Chris Green scored 11 runs, but that was never going to be enough. The entire lower batting order collapsed like a pack of cards with their last five wickets falling for just four runs. From 51/5, the Warriors collapsed to 55 all out. Apart from Kuggeleijn, Deyal, Zahir Khan and Roston Chase ended with two wickets each.

The second innings turned out to be a cakewalk for Zouks, as their openers, Rakheem Cornwall (32) and Deyal (19), finished the proceedings rather quickly. Cornwall hit three sixes and and two fours, while Deyal had four hits to the boundary. The Zouks dugout were loudly chanting for Cornwall to finish the game in style, and although a toe-end through third man wasn’t quite what they had in mind, by winning in just 4.3 overs they had completed the fastest chase in the history of T20 franchise cricket anywhere in the world, and the whole game was done in just 17.1 overs. If the Zouks can take anything like this energy into Thursday’s final, they might just challenge the so far invulnerable Knight Riders. In the other semifinal, the dominant Trinbago Knight Riders maintained their 100% win record in the tournament after they trounced Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets on Tuesday to enter the final of the Caribbean League (CPL) 2020. Led by Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders easily chased Tallawahs' small total of 107/7 with five overs to spare.