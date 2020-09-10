CPL 2020 Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Highlights: As It Happened

Kuggeleijn's final over pretty much ends the match as only two runs are needed in the final two overs thanks to two fours and a six. The match ends in the next over when Bravo slams Williams for a boundary! TKR are the champs! They haven't lost a game all season, this is amazing!
23:00 (IST)
FOUR, SIX, SIX, SIX! Simmons starts with back to back boundaries before taking a single. Bravo then follows up with two sixes of his own and brings up his fifty as well. TKR have this in the bag at this point.
22:36 (IST)
Lendl Simmons brings up his half-century and he's looked in fine fettle thus far. However, the required run rate is not exactly low at this point so they need to keep going.
22:30 (IST)
SIX, FOUR! Simmons takes on Williams once again, first clearing the square leg fielder and then cutting at one that is short and wide. TKR looking more and more in control now.
22:19 (IST)
SIX! Simmons finally gets a hold of one and sends it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. 9 runs come off the over. TKR need 96 runs in 10 overs now. That's doable but the spinners have found some joy on this track.
22:03 (IST)
FOUR FOUR FOUR! What an over that was as Kesrick Williams is absolutely taken to the cleaners by Lendl Simmons. That was the big over TKR needed. SLZ on the back foot again.
21:49 (IST)
FOUR AND OUT! New man Seifert plays a wonderful cover drive of Kuggeleijn but the Kiwi all-rounder follows up with a well bowled delivery that the batsman can only edge to the 'keeper. The game is very much alive now.
21:43 (IST)
OUT! The Zouks get the breakthrough thanks to Roston Chase. He gets Webster to hole out to Kesrick Williams and that is exactly what they needed, an early wicket.
21:40 (IST)
FOUR! Tion Webster gets one slog sweep off the pads and straight to cow corner. 6 runs come off the over here and TKR have made a decent start here. They are 13-0 after 2 overs.
21:23 (IST)
St Luica Zouks will feel they are 20-30 runs short after the terrific start provided by Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal, but credit to Trinbago Knight Riders to pull things back led by skipper Kieron Pollard who finished with 4/30. Zouks all out for 154. TKR need 155 to win the title
21:11 (IST)
Another WICKET for Kieron Pollard. Change of pace again and Javelle Glen departs. easy catch for Lendl Simmons. And Pollard adds another wicket with a slower one, Zadran holes at at deep fine for 24. SLZ 153/9
21:02 (IST)
WICKET! Akeal Hosein comes back well and traps Daren Sammy for 8. SLZ 137/6 in 16.5 overs vs TKR
20:47 (IST)
Mohammad Nabi joins his Afghanistan teammate Najibullah Zadran and his stay in the middle lasts only 3 balls. Caught straight down the ground. Wicket for Fawad Ahmed. SLZ 117/5 vs TKR
20:44 (IST)
GONE! Big wicket for TKR and Kieron Pollard -- Roston Chase balloons a slower one, simple catch for Webster. SLZ 115/4 in 14 overs vs TKR. Zouks losing way. Chase goes for 22
20:41 (IST)
SIX! Roston Chase with the big one and that's 100 up for the Zouks. SLZ 105/3 in 13 overs.
20:36 (IST)
12 overs done, and St Lucia Zouks are at 96/3. 8 overs to go and they will be looking to start the assault soon now. Khary Pierre with his second over.
20:33 (IST)
WICKET! Skipper Kieron Pollard gets rid of the well-set Andre Fletcher for 39. Fletcher made room for himself to a pitched up delivery and managed to connect well, but not well enough to go over long-off Darren Bravo. Najibullah Zadran is the next bat in and he gets boundary off the first delivery, flashing his bat at a wide one. Lucky boundary.
20:29 (IST)
Back after the break and Roston Chase gets a flighted half-volley and he gets it towards the mid-wicket ropes. Zouks have had only two half-centuries this season and both have been from the bat of Chase. He is key to this innings, especially after the good start provided by Fletcher and Deyal. SLZ 89/2 in 11 overs vs TKR
