Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

37/2 (3.5)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors' Kevin Sinclair’s Double Somersault Leaves the Internet in Awe

A double somersault by Guyana Amazon Warriors‘ player Kevin Sinclair has left everyone’s mind blown.

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors' Kevin Sinclair’s Double Somersault Leaves the Internet in Awe

In the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) series, there have been quite a few moments where cricketers have celebrated their win or a wicket in an unusual manner.

Recently, a double somersault by Guyana Amazon Warriors‘ player Kevin Sinclair has left everyone’s mind blown.

In a video that has been shared by the Caribbean Premier League’s official Twitter handle, Kevin can be seen doing a side somersault followed by two backflips in a row. Sharing the clip, the CPL said, “Double?? Treble?? Definitely Double Trouble in the Bubble!! What a celebration!”

The 15-seconds clip has already crossed more than one lakh 50 thousand views on Twitter alone. Over one thousand users have already liked the video.

The incident took place after Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Kevin Sinclair took Barbados Tridents all-rounder Mitchell Santner’s wicket in the 16th over of the match. Mitchell had managed to score 18 runs, while the entire Barbados Tridents team managed to score 89 runs in 20 overs. The Guyana Amazon Warriors registered the win in the said outing by six wickets on Thursday, September 3.

Currently, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are leading the Caribbean Premier League point table at number one spot. The team has won all ten out of ten matches that it has played. The team currently have 20 points in their kitty.

Barbados Tridents, on the other hand, are on the second spot of the table. They have managed to win five out of ten matches and currently have a total of ten points to their credit.

The 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents was held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

barbados tridentscaribbean premier leagueCPL 2020guyana amazon warriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados TridentsKevin Sinclair

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more