Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors, Ewin Lewis Powers St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to Big Win Over Barbados Tridents

While Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets, Ewin Lewis's superb 89 powered St Kitts to an easy 6-wicket win over defending champions Barbados Tridents.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Fiel Edwards celebrates a fall of wicket in CPL 2020.

Jamaica Tallawahs made long work of a short target as they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League. Jamaica had won the toss and opted to bowl first and the decision seemed to be spot on when Fidel Edwards removed Warriors’ Brandon King for a nought.

Also read: Darren Sammy Joins MS Dhoni as One of Two Captains to Complete Unique Feat in T20s

However, Ross Taylor bailed them out with a 19-ball-22 and was ably supported by Nicholas Pooran who scored 15 runs off 17 balls. Thanks to these two, Amazon Warriors were able to post a total of 108 for nine.

While Edwards picked three wickets, it was Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who was impressive with the figures of 3-11. Chasing just 109 for a win, Jamaica were once reduced to 62 for five but from here on Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Andre Russell held fort and shared a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Jamaica over the line.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 113/5 (Bonner 30*, Phillips 26, Russell 23*, Blackwood 23; Naveen 2/35, Paul 1/16, Nedd 1/17, Tahir 1/23) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 108/9 (Taylor 25, Naveen 20*, Pooran 15; Mujeeb 3/11, Edwards 3/30, Lamichhane 1/12, Russell 1/17) by 5 wickets

Meanwhile, earlier in the day St Kitts & Nevis Patriots registered their maiden win of this year's campaign. Evin Lewis smashed 89 runs off just 60 balls. The innings featured nine sixes as Patriots raced to a six-wicket win over defending champions Barbados Tridents with three balls to spare.

Also Read: CPL 2020---St Lucia Zouks Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 Runs

This was Lewis' highest individual score in the tournament and he was well supported by Aussie Ben Dunk who had the next best highest score of 22 in the innings. Patriots had won the toss and opted to field. Tridents's openers gave them a prosperous start as they raced to 50 for no loss. But once that partnership was broken, Tridents kept losing timely wickets. Corey Anderson was the top scorer with 31 runs as they were restricted to a score of 151/7.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 152 for 4 (Lewis 89, Dunk 22*, Mayers 2-14) beat Barbados Tridents 151 for 7 (Anderson 31, Jaggesar 2-17) by six wickets.

barbados tridentsCPLCPL 2020CPL 2020 Live scoresCPL 2020 ScheduleEwin LewisSt Kitt & Nevis Patriots

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more