CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors, Ewin Lewis Powers St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to Big Win Over Barbados Tridents

Jamaica Tallawahs made long work of a short target as they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League. Jamaica had won the toss and opted to bowl first and the decision seemed to be spot on when Fidel Edwards removed Warriors’ Brandon King for a nought.
Also read: Darren Sammy Joins MS Dhoni as One of Two Captains to Complete Unique Feat in T20s
However, Ross Taylor bailed them out with a 19-ball-22 and was ably supported by Nicholas Pooran who scored 15 runs off 17 balls. Thanks to these two, Amazon Warriors were able to post a total of 108 for nine.
While Edwards picked three wickets, it was Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who was impressive with the figures of 3-11. Chasing just 109 for a win, Jamaica were once reduced to 62 for five but from here on Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Andre Russell held fort and shared a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Jamaica over the line.
Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 113/5 (Bonner 30*, Phillips 26, Russell 23*, Blackwood 23; Naveen 2/35, Paul 1/16, Nedd 1/17, Tahir 1/23) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 108/9 (Taylor 25, Naveen 20*, Pooran 15; Mujeeb 3/11, Edwards 3/30, Lamichhane 1/12, Russell 1/17) by 5 wickets
Meanwhile, earlier in the day St Kitts & Nevis Patriots registered their maiden win of this year's campaign. Evin Lewis smashed 89 runs off just 60 balls. The innings featured nine sixes as Patriots raced to a six-wicket win over defending champions Barbados Tridents with three balls to spare.
Also Read: CPL 2020---St Lucia Zouks Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 Runs
This was Lewis' highest individual score in the tournament and he was well supported by Aussie Ben Dunk who had the next best highest score of 22 in the innings. Patriots had won the toss and opted to field. Tridents's openers gave them a prosperous start as they raced to 50 for no loss. But once that partnership was broken, Tridents kept losing timely wickets. Corey Anderson was the top scorer with 31 runs as they were restricted to a score of 151/7.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 152 for 4 (Lewis 89, Dunk 22*, Mayers 2-14) beat Barbados Tridents 151 for 7 (Anderson 31, Jaggesar 2-17) by six wickets.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors, Ewin Lewis Powers St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to Big Win Over Barbados Tridents
While Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets, Ewin Lewis's superb 89 powered St Kitts to an easy 6-wicket win over defending champions Barbados Tridents.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings