CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs' Asif Ali Punished for Swinging Bat at Keemo Paul

Chasing just 109 for a win, Jamaica were once reduced to 62 for five but from here on Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Andre Russell held fort and shared a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Jamaica over the line.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Asif Ali swings the bat at Keemo Paul

Jamaica Tallawahs’ batsman Asif Ali has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during their match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 25 at Queen’s Park Oval, the Caribbean Premier League confirmed in a statement on August 28.

Ali was charged with being in breach of section 2.18 of the Code of Conduct, acting contrary to the spirit of the game. Ali admitted the offence and has been fined 20% of his match fee.

Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings.

The incident happened in the 8th over of the Jamaica Tallawahs' innings when Ali was dismissed by Paul.

Ali was caught by Chris Green at long-on after a miscued drive on 3 off 6 balls. As Paul celebrated his dismissal, Ali exchanged a few words with the bowler before nearly hitting his face with his bat. After avoiding getting hit by his bat, Paul turned and confronted Ali as he departed towards the dressing room.

Ali's side won the game by 5 wickets. Chasing just 109 for a win, Jamaica were once reduced to 62 for five but from here on Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Andre Russell held fort and shared a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Jamaica over the line.

T20 cricket has returned for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in March this year with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 underway in Trinidad and Tobago.

Asif AliCPL 2020jamaica tallawahsKeemo Paul

