A late cameo in the first innings from captain Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo turned out to be the difference between the two sides as the Trinbago Knight Riders continued their unbeaten start to Carribean Premier League 2020 with a 23-run win over St.Lucia Zouks.
CPL 2020: Kieron Pollard Takes Trinbago to Ninth Straight Win, Tridents Beat Tallawahs
A late cameo in the first innings from captain Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo turned out to be the difference between the two sides as the Trinbago Knight Riders continued their unbeaten start to Carribean Premier League 2020 with a 23-run win over St.Lucia Zouks.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings