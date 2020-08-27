Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL 2020: Kyle Mayers, Spinners Star As Barbados Tridents Break Losing Streak Against Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs were made to work hard for every run as Barbados Tridents broke their 3-match losing streak in the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2020.

Jamaica Tallawahs were made to work hard for every run as Barbados Tridents broke their 3-match losing streak in the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

Chasing 149 for a win, Tallawahs never looked in control as their batters struggle to negotiate with the turn and bounce that was on offer at the Queen's Park Oval.

Kiwi Mitchell Santner and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan ruled the roost and grabbed two wickets apiece. While skipper Jason Holder and compatriot Raymon Reifer too chipped with two wickets each.

Nkrumah Bonner was the top scorer for the Tallawahs with 31 runs.Previously, defending champions Barbados lost the toss and had to bat first.

Also Read: CPL 2020 - Bravo Brothers Star as Trinbago Knight Riders Trump St Lucia Zouks

Tridents who had three straight losses in the tournament had a horrendous start as they were reduced to 20 for 2.

But from here on, Kyle Mayers and skipper Jason Holder brought some stability to the innings. While skipper was dismissed, Mayers hung on and went onto slam 83 off just 59 balls. He absolutely massacred the medium pacers as he went on a rampage, hitting 8 sixes during his innings.

However, in midst of all this Tallawahs’ spinning duo of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane bowled beautifully. While Rahman gave away just 14 runs and picked three wickets, Lamichhane had figures of 2 for 16 in four overs.

Also Read: Pravin Tambe, 48 Years Old, Becomes the First Indian to Play Caribbean Premier League

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 148 for 7 (Kyle Mayers 85, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman 3-14) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 112 for 9(NE Bonner 31, MJ Santner 2-10) by 36 runs.

barbados tridentsCPLCPL 2020cricketcricket newsjamaica tallawahs

