CPL 2020: Kieron Pollard Powers Trinbago Knight Riders to Unlikely Win, Glenn Phillips Star in Jamaica Tallawahs Victory over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kieron Pollard smashed 28-ball 72 as Trinbago beat defending champions Barbados Tridents in the Carribean Premier League.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Kieron Pollard took Trinbago to an unlikely win in CPL 2020.

Kieron Pollard went on a rampage as Trinbago Knight Riders pulled off an unlikeliest win against Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. Chasing 149 for a win, Trinbago were staring at a sure defeat when they were reduced to 62 for five in the 12th over. Walked in Kieron Pollard and the game changed its head on from there.

In-fact when Pollard walked in his team needed needed 87 off 39 balls.

Pollard made his intentions very clear right from the word 'go' as he launched Hayden Walsh on his very first delivery for six. Tridents' captain Jason Holder brought back Rashid Khan but Pollard atacked him too. With four overs left the Knights needed 66.

Pollard brought it down to 31 off 12 and attacked Holder in the penultimate over with two huge sixes. Equation came down to 15 of six and Pollard started with a six off Raymon Reifer.  Later Pollard was run out but Khary Pierre kept his calm and led Trinbago to a 2-wicket win. Pollard was the star of the match with 28-ball 72 which had 9 maximums.

Earlier Barbados Tridents were restricted to 148 for seven batting first. Opener Johnson Charles was the top scorer with 37-ball 47 while Kyle Mayers ably supported him with 37-ball 42.

Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 149 for 8 (Pollard 72, Simmons 32, Holder 2-27) beat Barbados Tridents 148 for 7 (Charles 47, Mayers 42, Raza 2-11. Seales 2-21, Hosein 2-30) by two wickets

Jamaica Tallawahs get Comfortable Win

Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and made the full use of a slow pitch as they beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 37 runs.

Opener Glenn Phillips scored a gritty 79 off 61 balls as Tallwahs notched up their third win of this year's campaign.

Rovman Powell won the toss and on a slow pitch opted to bat first. Tallawahs laid a solid platform till the 10th over scoring at a rate of less than six. But with nine wickets intact, Phillips gave Tallawahs the push they were looking for. He along with number-three Jermaine Blackwood shared a 38-run partnership even as they kept losing timely wickets. Tallawahs managed to score 147 for six in their alotted 20 overs.

On a pitch that was getting slower by the moment, the Patriots had to bat out of their skins to register a win at the Queen's Park Oval. But their top order deserted them in this hour of need. Fidel Edwards removed Chris Lynn in the very first over. Veerasammy Permaul and Sandeep Lamichhane picked two wickets apiece to put the brakes early on. Carlos Brathwaite was pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of three for eleven.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 147 for 6 (Phillips 79*, Emrit 3-32) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 110 (Brathwaite 3-11) by 37 runs.

