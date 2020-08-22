Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

WATCH: Rashid Khan Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Abdomen in CPL Encounter, Reacts to Incident

Rashid narrowly escaped an accident. It was during the second over of the Zouks' run-chase, that a fielder threw the ball at Rashid, and the latter didn't pay attention to it. The ball almost hit him on the groin, but the bowler managed to not get injured.

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan has been continuing to impress in every tournament he plays in. CPL 2020, that started last week, is no different. He is currently plying his trade with Babrbados Tridents and has picked up four wickets in two matches. The 21-year-old, in the match against St Lucia Zouks, has also become the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in T20s across the world.

In the same match, he narrowly escaped an accident. It was during the second over of the Zouks' run-chase, that a fielder threw the ball at Rashid, and the latter didn't pay attention to it. The ball almost hit him on the groin, but the bowler managed to not get injured.

The official twitter handle of CPL also posted the video of the incident. Rashid too responded to the post saying, "too close".

As far as the match is concerned, in a rain-affected game, St. Lucia Zouks defeated defending champions Barbados Tridents by seven wickets. It was an easy win for Darren Sammy's men after a revised target of 47 was set due to rain. The side comfortably chased that down in 4.1 overs thanks to an unbeaten 16 from Andre Fletcher.

He was ably supported by Afghanistan's star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who scored 15 runs in just six balls. Earlier Barbados had posted 131/7 when the rain arrived. Opening batter Johnson Charles top-scored with 35 off 19 balls while skipper Jason Holder scored 27.

