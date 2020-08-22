WATCH: Rashid Khan Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Abdomen in CPL Encounter, Reacts to Incident
Rashid narrowly escaped an accident. It was during the second over of the Zouks' run-chase, that a fielder threw the ball at Rashid, and the latter didn't pay attention to it. The ball almost hit him on the groin, but the bowler managed to not get injured.
