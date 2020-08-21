CPL 2020: Red-hot Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul Get Guyana Amazon Warriors Back to Winning Ways
Paul snared the first four-wicket haul of the tournament and Hetmyer smashed a 44-ball 71 as Guyana logged their first win of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, beating St Kitts & Nevis by three wickets.
