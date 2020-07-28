CPL 2020 Schedule Announced, All Matches to Take Place in Two Stadiums in Trinidad & Tobago

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 will begin on August 18 with the final set to happen on September 10, it was confirmed on Tuesday as the schedule was announced.
The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches.
The tournament will take place without spectators in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first match will see last year’s runners-up, Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while the second game will be last year’s champions, Barbados Tridents taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
Damien O’Donohoe, the CPL’s CEO, said: “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”
CPL’s COO, Pete Russell, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for helping us to put on this tournament in such difficult circumstances. We are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard.”
Fixtures
Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Tues 18 August, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 18 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 19 August, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks
Wed 19 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 20 Aug, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents
Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sat 22 Aug, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 23 Aug, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks
Queen’s Park Oval
Tues 25 August, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
Tues 25 August, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Wed 26 August 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
Wed 26 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
Thurs 27 August, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 30 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
Sun 30 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 1 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tues 1 September, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
Wed 2 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC: Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC: Final
