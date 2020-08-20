CPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul Shine in Guyana Victory, Jamaica Beat St Lucia

Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks
Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 47 off 27 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.
Put in to bat, Zouks made 158 for 7 riding on Roston Chase's 42-ball 52. Spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeen Ur Rahman were tidy while sharing three wickets between them.
Jamaica kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be 84 for 4 at one stage before Asif pulled them through. He was joined by the big hitting Andre Russell, who could manage only 16 off 17, before another big hitter Carlos Brathwaite made a crucial 18* off 9.
Earlier, the Zouks had a good Powerplay with the bat scoring 52/2.
It became 86 for 3 after 10 overs but the spinners, particularly Lamichhane, kept things tight. Big hitters Daren Sammy and Mohammad Nabi were kept waiting and even as they came in in the death overs, they couldn't make a telling impact.
Jamaica were reduced to 13/2 in the 5th over when Glenn Phillips and Rovman Powell dragged them out of trouble.
They scored only 36/2 in the Powerplay before both batsmen cut loose.
Jamaica needed 50 in the last six overs, which Asif took care of along with Brathwaite.
Jamaica Tallawahs 160/5 (Asif Ali 47*, Phillips 44, Powell 26, Brathwaite 18*; Williams 2/32, Cornwall 1/9, McCoy 1/28, Nabi 0/13) beat St Lucia Zouks 158/7 (Chase 52, Najibullah 25, Fletcher 22, Deyal 17; Mujeeb 2/25, Permaul 2/34, Lamichhane 1/23, Russell 1/32) by 5 wickets
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Keemo Paul bagged four wickets while Shimron Hetmyer smashed 71 as Guyana Amazon Warriors beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their low-scoring Caribbean Premier League clash by three wickets.
Batting first, St Kitts managed only 127 for 8 with Paul getting 4 for 19 and Imran Tahir 2 for 18. Hetmyer then made 71 off 44 to power them home with three overs to spare.
St Kitts ended with a low score but they began strongly, scoring 54/2 in the Powerplay. Evin Lewis was on fire, making an 18-ball 30 before he fell in the last over of the Powerplay.
No. 3 Nick Kelly fell early, carving Keemo Paul to point where Shimron Hetmyer held a sharp chance. Paul’s celebration involved a face mask and strictly enforced social distancing.
Paul and Tahir then took over, running through the rest of the order. Guyana cruised to 54/1 at the end of the Powerplay thanks to Hetmyer.
He reached his second fifty in two games, this one off just 31 balls. Ross Taylor and Nicholas Pooran fell off successive balls but the low required run rate meant the team was not under pressure.
Guyana Amazon Warriors 131/7 (Hetmyer 71, Hemraj 19, King 10, Rutherford 10; Emrit 3/31, Cottrell 1/24, Drakes 1/28) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 127/8 (Lewis 30, Dunk 29, Emrit 17, Lynn 16; Paul 4/19, Tahir 2/18, Green 1/24) by 3 wickets
