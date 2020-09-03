CPL 2020: Lendl Simmons Powers Trinbago Knight Riders to Big Win, Shimron Hetmyer Stars in Guyana Amazon Warriors Victory Over St Lucia Zouks

Lendl Simmons starred with the bat as Trinbago Knight Riders registered their eighth win in as many matches as they beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2020 fixture.With this loss, St Kitts' dream of securing a semi-final spot is all but over.
Trinbago on the other hand had a completely different campaign so far winning eight out of eight. The Knights dropped four of their star players that included skipper Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine but despite this they notched up an easy win.
Batting first, Trinbago were powered by opener Lendl Simmons who missed a well-deserved century. He scored 96 off 63 balls and was ably supported by makeshift skipper Dwayne Bravo who scored 36 runs.
Thanks to these two, the Knights posted a formidable total of 174/4.
In reply, Patriots were made to work hard for their run. Ewin Lewis threw his wicket away as Trinbago spinners kept him on a tight leash. Except Chris Lynn and Joshua Da Silva, no batsman looked firm in their approach. As a result, the Patriots were restricted to 115 for 7 as they lost the game by 59 runs.
Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 174 for 4 (Simmons 96, Darren Bravo 36, Drakes 2-35) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 115 for 7 (Lynn 34, Raza 3-16) by 59 runs
Spinners, Hetmyer Lead Warriors to Easy Win
Some outstanding effort from Guyana Amazon Warriors spinners saw St Lucia Zouks lose their CPL 2020 game by 7 wickets.
On a slow track, Warriors' spinners bowled with superb precision and at one stage Zouks were reduced to 26 for 3. Rakheem Cornwall who opened the innings top scored with 21 runs and once he departed wickets kept falling. The Zouks in the end were reduced to 109 for seven in their alotted 20 overs.
In reply, Shimron Hetmyer led Warriors' chase with a superb 56. In the end, they won the game by seven wickets and more than six overs to spare.
Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 110 for 3 (Hetmyer 56*) beat St Lucia Zouks 109 for 7 by seven wickets
