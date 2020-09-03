Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

CPL 2020: Lendl Simmons Powers Trinbago Knight Riders to Big Win, Shimron Hetmyer Stars in Guyana Amazon Warriors Victory Over St Lucia Zouks

Lendl Simmons smahed 96 as Trinbago Knight Riders won their eighth game on the trot in the CPL 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Lendl Simmons smashed 96 in the CPL 2020 Fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Lendl Simmons starred with the bat as Trinbago Knight Riders registered their eighth win in as many matches as they beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2020 fixture.With this loss, St Kitts' dream of securing a semi-final spot is all but over.

Trinbago on the other hand had a completely different campaign so far winning eight out of eight. The Knights dropped four of their star players that included skipper Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine but despite this they notched up an easy win.

Also read: Sunil Narine Had Kidney Stones Removed, Reveals His CPL and IPL Coach Brendon McCullum

Batting first, Trinbago were powered by opener Lendl Simmons who missed a well-deserved century. He scored 96 off 63 balls and was ably supported by makeshift skipper Dwayne Bravo who scored 36 runs.

Thanks to these two, the Knights posted a formidable total of 174/4.

In reply, Patriots were made to work hard for their run. Ewin Lewis threw his wicket away as Trinbago spinners kept him on a tight leash. Except Chris Lynn and Joshua Da Silva, no batsman looked firm in their approach. As a result, the Patriots were restricted to 115 for 7 as they lost the game by 59 runs.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 174 for 4 (Simmons 96, Darren Bravo 36, Drakes 2-35) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 115 for 7 (Lynn 34, Raza 3-16) by 59 runs

Spinners, Hetmyer Lead Warriors to Easy Win

Some outstanding effort from Guyana Amazon Warriors spinners saw St Lucia Zouks lose their CPL 2020 game by 7 wickets.

On a slow track, Warriors' spinners bowled with superb precision and at one stage Zouks were reduced to 26 for 3. Rakheem Cornwall who opened the innings top scored with 21 runs and once he departed wickets kept falling. The Zouks in the end were reduced to 109 for seven in their alotted 20 overs.

Also read: CPL 2020--Spinners Win it for St Lucia Zouks; Pooran Guides Guyana to Victory Over Patriots

In reply, Shimron Hetmyer led Warriors' chase with a superb 56. In the end, they won the game by seven wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 110 for 3 (Hetmyer 56*) beat St Lucia Zouks 109 for 7 by seven wickets

carribean premier league CPL CPL 2020 CPL 2020 Schedule CPL Live Score Shimron Hetmyer st lucia zouks Trinbago Knight Riders

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
