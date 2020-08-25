Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

CPL 2020: ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face Barbados Tridents on Tuesday, August 25, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture.

Trending Desk |August 25, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
When and where to watch St. Kitts vs Barbados Tridents.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face Barbados Tridents on Tuesday, August 25, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture. The outing will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Caribbean Premier League 2020, ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents will commence from 7:30 PM.

WATCH: Rashid Khan Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Abdomen in CPL Encounter, Reacts to Incident

Both the teams have been entirely out of form and are currently placed at last and second last position on the Caribbean Premier League 2020 point table. This will be the fourth match for both the teams.

ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots are placed at the last spot on the table and have lost all the three matches that they have played till now. Barbados Tridents, on the other hand, have won one out of the last three matches.

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots playing 11 against Barbados Tridents: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Joss-Russ Jaggesar

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents playing 11 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh.

Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents  match in India?

ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match will be shown on Star Sports Network on August 25.

How and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents ?

Live streaming of ST Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India.

