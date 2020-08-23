Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Register Second Win, Guyana Amazon Warriors Defend CPL's Lowest Total

An all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi meant that St Lucia Zouks registered their second victory in the tournament, beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 10 runs on Saturday. Nabi scored a quickfire 35 and picked up a wicket to lead his side to a win. Another two points in their kitty means that they are third in the points table.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
mohammad nabo, cpl, andre russell

An all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi meant that St Lucia Zouks registered their second victory in the tournament, beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 10 runs on Saturday. Nabi scored a quickfire 35 and picked up a wicket to lead his side to a win. Another two points in their kitty means that they are third in the points table.

ALSO READ - WATCH: Rashid Khan Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Abdomen in CPL Encounter, Reacts to Incident

After winning the toss, Patriots captain Rayad Emrit chose to bowl, but their bowlers never looked in rhythm. Sheldon Cottrell and Sohail Tanvir gave away easy boundaries in the beginning of the match. That meant Andre Fletcher (46) and Rakheem Cornwall (16), had an opening partnership of 73 runs. When the first wicket -- Cornwall -- finally came, it was already too late, and Zouks had a solid platform to build on. The next few batsmen did the same with Mark Deyal and Najibullah Zadran chipping in with 30 & 28 runs, respectively. Nabi, with a solid 35 from 22 balls, provided a late flourish to the team and took the score to 172.

Come the chase, Patriots kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Substantial contributions came from Evin Lewis (29) and Denesh Ramdin (40), but what they lacked was partnerships. At 129/8, it looked all but over, but Cottrell swung his bat freely and smashed 26 from 11 balls. That meant that Patriots ended with 162/8, 10 runs short of target.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 172/6 (Fletcher 46, Nabi 35*; Jaggesar 2/29) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 162/8 (Ramdin 46, Lewis 29, Cottrell 26*; Kuggeleijn 4/33) by 10 runs

Guyana Defend Lowest Score in CPL History

Guyana Amazon Warriors in a come-from-behind victory, overcame a stiff challenge from Jamaica Tallawahs and beat them by 14 runs. This was Warriors' second victory that took them to the top of the points table. Also, they defended the lowest score in the history of CPL -- 118. After batting first Guyana had a smooth start with Chandrapaul Hemraj and Brandon King adding 56 runs for the first wicket. But from there on it was a total struggle as they lost 10/62 in the next 81 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Carlos Barthwaite bagged three wickets each.

ALSO READ - CPL 2020: Bio-secure Bubble is Our Safe Haven, We Must Adhere to Rules, says Darren Sammy

The chase was supposed to be an easy one, but that was not to be. Jamaica had lost three wickets for just four runs, and never quite recovered from there. Andre Russell once again produced a special innings and smashed 52 from 37 balls, but that was not enough. He hardly got any support from other batsmen. In the end they lost the encounter by 14 runs.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 118 all out (King 29; Brathwaite 3/14, Mujeeb 3/18) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 104/7 (Russell 52*; Green 2/10) by 14 runs

Andre RussellCPL 2020guyana amazon warriorsMohammad Nabist lucia zouks

