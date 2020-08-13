Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks Skipper Darren Sammy Lashes Out at Management About Bio-secure Bubble

Some of the TKR cricketers under the scanner are Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and the Bravo brothers- Dwayne and Darren.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
With the Caribbean Premier League's first game less than a week away, veteran West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has lashed out at the CPL governing council for allowing few key players to train outside the secure bubble.

The eighth edition of CPL will be conducted behind closed doors and in a bio-secure bubble from August 18 to September 10.

Also, they have been permitted to enter the bubble before the start of the tournament, after two negative tests for COVID-19.

Sammy took to Twitter about the matter but did not name cricketers and staff members.

“How can everybody else be in a bubble no access to training or practice games while others on the outside in a covid infected area be training and playing practice games. Then allow to join the bubble without self isolation,” Sammy wrote in his tweet.

St. Lucia Zouks skipper further added, “Everyone should have been in the bubble from day 1. That the only way you can guarantee everyone’s health and safety is not compromised. But hey I’m no covid expert.”

Even rival CPL franchise Barbados Tridents raised objections regarding the same matter.

A report in Cricket Times suggests that, marquee Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) cricketers were allowed to train outside the bubble, unlike the rest of the CPL teams who have to remain in the hotel for a week in the build-up to the tournament.

On Tuesday, CPL officials released a statement allowing St. Lucia Zouks and TKR to train as the first two teams.

All the matches in CPL 2020 will be played on only two grounds – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba and Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The opening game of the competition is scheduled between TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

